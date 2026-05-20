How The Boys Series Finale Leaves Open The Possibility Of A Continuation

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 8 — "Blood and Bone"

"The Boys" series finale is explosive, to say the least. It provides closure to many characters, while also serving as a bitter end for others. But one character who seems lost in the shuffle is Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy, and this appears to be entirely on purpose.

In the previous episode, "The Frenchman, the Female, and the Man Called Mother's Milk," Homelander (Antony Starr) puts his daddy back in stasis after Soldier Boy secures him the V1. However, the series finale doesn't see Soldier Boy released from his chamber to enact his revenge on his weird son, or to get his justified comeuppance for playing a part in the madness. Instead, he's simply ignored, which is surprising considering how much of a pivotal role he's had and how "The Boys" Season 5 reveals Soldier Boy's real backstory.

This appears to be a deliberate storytelling choice, because it leaves the door open for Soldier Boy's return as an antagonist in the future. Considering his actions in the series, he is more than due to receive a proper smackdown from the Boys, so this is an easy setup. Alternatively, maybe the creative team didn't want to focus too much on him in the finale, since he's the star of the prequel series "Vought Rising" and there could be greater plans afoot there.