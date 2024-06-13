The Boys' New Character Sets Up A Huge (But Disappointing) Twist

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 4, Episode 2 — "Life Among the Septics"

In its very first Season 4 episode, "The Boys" introduces a brand new character. The affable yet stone cold Joe Kessler is played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan of "The Walking Dead" fame, and he seems like a potential ally during a time when Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) has none. However, his real nature might be a big and somewhat disappointing twist: Kessler could simply turn out to be one of Butcher's many hallucinations. Sure, Morgan might seem like too valuable an addition to "The Boys" Season 4 cast to waste on something like that ... but then again, this is a show that can summon Will Ferrell for a cameo and has no problem having Tilda Swinton voice an octopus. As such, let's look at the evidence.

Kessler appears suddenly and only interacts with Butcher, who has a deep history of vivid dreams, flashbacks, and hallucinations — from Mindstorm (Ryan Blakely) trapping him in a terrible scenario from his youth to seeing brief visions of Lenny Butcher (Bruno Rudolff and Jack Fulton) in Season 3 and Becca (Shantel VanSanten) in Season 4. In fact, Butcher's very first scene in Season 4, Episode 1 features other members of the team catching him talking to someone they can't see.

Butcher is dying. Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso) has kicked him out of the Boys. He wasted his best shot against the dangerous, milk-obsessed Homelander (Antony Starr) in Season 3, and has no idea how to save Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) from the Supe leader's clutches. It's no wonder that Butcher's feeling a bit unhinged — and unfortunately, "The Boys" Season 4 might just underline this by eventually revealing that Kessler is just another one of his imaginary friends.