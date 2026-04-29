The Boys Season 5 Episode 5 Provides The Perfect Supernatural Reunion

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 5 — "One-Shots"

In "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 5, Homelander (Antony Starr) and his daddy, Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), continue their search for the coveted V1. Their journey takes them to Los Angeles — more specifically, Mr. Marathon's (Jared Padalecki) house. Here, Marathon hosts a get-together with a few famous faces.

Seated around the table are Seth Rogen, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Will Forte, and Kumail Nanjiani, who all play fictional versions of themselves, while "Supernatural" alumnus Misha Collins plays the Supe known as Malchemical. They break the fourth wall in the various conversations, as the likes of Post Malone and Michael Cera are mentioned, but somehow this all manages to make sense within the context of the story. Plus, it only adds credence to the fact that "The Boys" Season 5 is both bold and brilliant in its execution.

The biggest plot point sees Mr. Marathon and Malchemical attempt to convince Soldier Boy to turn against Homelander. However, before anyone gets excited about an all-star "Supernatural" team-up here, think again. Instead, Soldier Boy reveals his soft spot for his son and says, "He's my f**king asexual weirdo." This results in a bloody and brutal encounter where Ackles' character lays the smackdown on Marathon and Malchemical, as well as everybody else in the house. Ultimately, it's Homelander and Soldier Boy who are left standing tall in the end.