The Boys Season 5 Episode 5 Provides The Perfect Supernatural Reunion
Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 5 — "One-Shots"
In "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 5, Homelander (Antony Starr) and his daddy, Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), continue their search for the coveted V1. Their journey takes them to Los Angeles — more specifically, Mr. Marathon's (Jared Padalecki) house. Here, Marathon hosts a get-together with a few famous faces.
Seated around the table are Seth Rogen, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Will Forte, and Kumail Nanjiani, who all play fictional versions of themselves, while "Supernatural" alumnus Misha Collins plays the Supe known as Malchemical. They break the fourth wall in the various conversations, as the likes of Post Malone and Michael Cera are mentioned, but somehow this all manages to make sense within the context of the story. Plus, it only adds credence to the fact that "The Boys" Season 5 is both bold and brilliant in its execution.
The biggest plot point sees Mr. Marathon and Malchemical attempt to convince Soldier Boy to turn against Homelander. However, before anyone gets excited about an all-star "Supernatural" team-up here, think again. Instead, Soldier Boy reveals his soft spot for his son and says, "He's my f**king asexual weirdo." This results in a bloody and brutal encounter where Ackles' character lays the smackdown on Marathon and Malchemical, as well as everybody else in the house. Ultimately, it's Homelander and Soldier Boy who are left standing tall in the end.
Jensen Ackles loved the Supernatural reunion in The Boys
The inclusion of Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins in "The Boys" shouldn't surprise anyone. After all, showrunner Eric Kripke, who also created all those great episodes of "Supernatural," has often tapped into the talent pool of the people he's worked with before, hence Jensen Ackles and Jeffrey Dean Morgan featuring in pivotal roles in prior seasons of "The Boys." In the case of Padalecki, Kripke stated that he had wanted to include him earlier, but scheduling issues prevented it from happening.
One person who was happy to get the gang back together on set was Ackles. As he told Entertainment Tonight, they had to shake off the muscle memory of their characters from "Supernatural," but when they did, they embraced the craziness of "The Boys" Season 5 storyline. "We had a great time," Ackles said. "It was disgusting. It was outrageous. I think there were multiple days where we looked at each other and we're like, 'What are we doing?' But we're all used to [Eric] Kripke's universes, so it wasn't that shocking."
So, the next time that someone asks what happened to the cast of "Supernatural," show them this wild episode of "The Boys." Maybe it should have been expected that this "reunion" would result only in utter insanity.