15 Best Direct-To-Video Movies Ever Made, Ranked

Long before streaming services made film distribution as easy as clicking a button on your remote, new movies had differing means of reaching audiences. The most common was a theatrical release, while far cheaper options were also available, such as releasing a movie directly to television or video. The latter market was popular, though the movies put out under this strategy were often poorly made, low-budget slop that would have failed in theatrically.

Sequels nobody asked for filled up $1 bins at Blockbuster at a rapid pace. However, while many of these films were terrible, including several awful direct-to-video movies that starred surprisngly good actors, there were exceptions. Animated movies had a decent run in direct-to-video sales, including several Disney sequels.

The rare great direct-to-video movie was fairly hard to come by, but several exist. These 15 direct-to-video films are all exceptional examples, and are ranked based on their average aggregate scores from IMDb, Metacritic, Rotten Tomatoes, and other rating sites.