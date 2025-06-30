How To Watch The Matrix Movies In Order

Back in 1999, theater audiences had no idea they were about to see one of the best action movies of all time. "The Matrix" imagines a future where robots rule the Earth and farm humans for use as batteries. To keep humanity docile, the robots plug our minds into a virtual reality simulation of our world called the Matrix. The machines keep humans trapped in the Matrix, but an outside resistance in the real world is fighting back and using the Matrix to its advantage.

Neo is just an average man living out a dull life in the Matrix, but when he makes contact with a woman named Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) and a man named Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne), he exits the simulation and changes his life forever.

"The Matrix" is absolutely dripping in style, from the leather costumes and mirrored shades to all the groundbreaking slow motion action shots. The rules of the Matrix pave the way for some of the most iconic fight scenes ever. Various stunts from "The Matrix" have been imitated and parodied into oblivion, but their original form is as thrilling as it was in 1999. The movie really makes the most of its out-there concept, and decades later the sci-fi concepts feel every bit as mindblowing. Even though there are plenty of things to love in the sequels, "The Matrix" works as a perfect standalone movie, and you'd still be more than satisfied if you stopped watching the series right here.