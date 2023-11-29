An R-Rated Hunger Games Precursor Was Blocked In Multiple Countries - Here's Why

While "The Hunger Games" is a hit franchise known worldwide, some fans of international cinema are likely well aware that there is another movie out there with a very similar idea at its heart. Not only did this movie come out first, but it also predated the 2012 adaptation and Suzanne Collins' original 2008 novel quite a bit.

Originally released in 2000, "Battle Royale" is set on an island and follows a government branch in Japan that kidnaps a group of 9th graders and forces them to fight to the death on an island. Sound familiar? Furthermore, much like "The Hunger Games," it's also based on a similarly themed book, wherein a tyrannical, fascist government carries out the program as a fearful warning to keep young people of the populace in line. Unlike "The Hunger Games," however, the "Battle Royale" movie excises just about all of the dystopian future stuff in favor of the pure drama and chaotic bloodshed of the game. What's more, at an impressive 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film is also better reviewed than all but one of the movies in the "Hunger Games" franchise, 2013's "Catching Fire."

If you do watch "Battle Royale," however, you may want to usher the kiddies out of the room. Despite its grim subject matter, "The Hunger Games" movies and books are aimed squarely at a YA audience, while "Battle Royale" earns every bit of its hard R-rating and, for a time, why the latter was essentially banned in several countries.