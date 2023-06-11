How Joker Really Died In Batman Beyond - And Why Censorship Almost Ruined It

The following article includes references to gun violence

Unlike other DC hallmarks such as Superman, Batman has always had the benefit of delving into dark material. More detective than vigilante, Bruce Wayne spends his days hunting down serial killers in haunting books like essential Batman story, "The Long Halloween." But of course, no one puts Batman through the wringer more than his arch nemesis, the Joker. The Clown Prince of Gotham returns time and time again because his true delight isn't in carnage, but in torturing the Dark Knight psychologically. Harrowing stories like the controversial movie, "The Killing Joke," have a graphic reputation, but "Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker" is the real gut-punch.

In a tension-filled flashback, Terry (Will Friedle) is surprised to learn that the Joker's (Mark Hamill) death was the result of Tim Drake (Dean Stockwell) when he was still Robin (Mathew Valencia). In an ambitious plan to kill Batman (Kevin Conroy), the Joker brainwashes and tortures Tim until he resembles something of a mini Joker — maniacal laughter and all. Handing Tim a gun, the Joker points him at Batman and tells him to pull the trigger. Overwhelmed by his psychological torture, Tim shoots the Joker instead. Turning an innocent child into a murderer is thematically what Batman does best, but when the film was released in 2000, it almost wasn't meant to be. Because of the mature themes of the film, "Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker" almost didn't see the light of day.