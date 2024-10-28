The Best Scooby-Doo Movies, Ranked

Since 1969, Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Incorporated gang have been solving mysteries and unmasking villains everywhere. From the original "Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!" to the more recent "Scooby-Doo! and Guess Who?," these meddling kids and their talking dog have won the hearts of millions over the decades. But aside from the gang's standard Saturday morning cartoon adventures, did you know that there have been nearly 50 Scooby-Doo movies released since the 1980s? These feature-length tales range from animation to live-action, having been released as made-for-TV features, direct-to-video productions, and even on the big screen.

To say that there's plenty of Scooby-Doo content to choose from would be an understatement, and with so many great additions (and, sadly, several that we can't highlight here), we've narrowed Scooby's feature adventures down to the very best of the bunch. Sure, there are some things that happen in every Scooby-Doo movie, but these are some of Mystery Inc.'s finest feature-length adventures. If your personal favorite doesn't make it on the list, never fear, there's plenty of Scooby-Doo where these came from.