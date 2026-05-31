5 Best Fantasy Movies Nobody Talks About Anymore

Of all the movie genres, fantasy is one of the oldest, with the first examples dating back to the late 1800s. What started out as shorts evolved into sprawling epics that include everything from "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy to the Harry Potter franchise. There are countless near-perfect fantasy movies and cult classics alike, so there's plenty to pick from. As a result, tons of quality fantasy movies have been buried.

It seems that every new generation has a fantasy film they connect to, but that leaves a plethora of other movies largely forgotten. That's not to say that they aren't still enjoyed or brought up about every now and again, but you won't hear their praises being sung out in wider circles.

While not surprising, it's nonetheless a shame. Some of the best fantasy films of all time came out in the mid to late 20th century, and deserve to be talked about in the same conversations as "Spirited Away," "The Wizard of Oz," and "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial." These five fantasy movies fit that description, as they're excellent, but aren't discussed much anymore.