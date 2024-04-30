Fantasy Movie Box Office Bombs That Are Actually Worth Watching

When you're trying to decide whether you should watch a film or not, a good way to judge its worth is its box office performance. If a studio spends $100 million bringing a story to life and only manages to pull in a fraction of that amount, the movie clearly isn't worth watching, right? Well, not necessarily. Fantasy movies have been in a box office rut in recent years, which is why we don't see as many as we used to. However, while many fantasy flicks underperform financially, they often do well with viewers and critics.

A lot of fantasy films have found second lives thanks to the rental and streaming markets. Moviegoers who opted against seeing a fantasy picture on the big screen can enjoy it from the comfort of their own home, and sometimes they find themselves wishing they had gone to see it when it was in cinemas. Despite failing to achieve box office dominance, many go on to entrance viewers for years, making the box office barometer a bit unreliable for the genre. Here are some of the best fantasy movies that bombed at the box office.