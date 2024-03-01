5 Classic Movies From The '80s You Forgot Are Getting Reboots

Yes, "The Goonies." The classic adventure film is getting resurrected as a Disney+ series — and it will be more than a little meta. While "The Goonies 2" might never happen, this particular project seems to be moving along nicely. With the Donner Company and Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment attached, it seems to have a fair amount of weight behind it.

"When I was at Paramount, there were these young boys doing this movie about 'Raiders of the Lost Ark,' a shot-by-shot remake. It got some press at the time, and the studio was very upset about it. I thought it was an amazing idea, and it always stood in my head of — how can you take an idea like that and turn it into a TV series?" producer Gail Berman told Variety in 2022. "Sarah Watson is our creator. The series is a story of a town and a family in the lens of 'Friday Night Lights,' and within that they tell a story of a shot-by-shot remake of 'The Goonies.'"

On one hand, "The Goonies" seems like a logical choice for a traditional remake. It has plenty of amazing action, familiar faces, and just as much entertainment as you can expect from a film that was conjured up by names like Spielberg, Chris Columbus, and Richard Donner. On the other hand, the movie is a rare gem that's part of the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress, and a conventional reboot might have a hard time catching that kind of lightning in a bottle. The Disney+ series' meta approach might be just the ticket to get the best of both worlds while still bringing the viewers that nostalgic "Goonies" goodness.