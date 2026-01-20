Since the silent era, fantasy has been one of the most reliable movie genres. Whether it was Georges Méliès sending a rocket into the eye of the moon in 1902's "A Trip to the Moon" or Douglas Fairbanks riding a flying horse in 1924's "The Thief of Baghdad," audiences have delighted in cinema's ability to transport them to exciting new worlds and dazzle them with magic. That's remained true today, as increasingly sophisticated special effects have made the impossible seem real. Whether it's Middle-earth, Hogwarts, or the Land of Oz, there are few things more exciting than a fully realized fantasy world on film. Yet those only scratch the surface of the many fantastical places filmmakers have taken audiences to throughout the last century of cinema.

If you're a fan of the genre, you've probably already seen the best fantasy movies of all time, from "The Wizard of Oz" to the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy to the "Harry Potter" franchise. If you're a super fan, chances are you've also watched "Time Bandits," "Pan's Labyrinth," and "The Princess Bride." But if you're a true fantasy fanatic, there are a ton of titles out there that weren't given their proper due and are begging to be discovered. So prepare yourself for new tales of wonder, magic, and merriment — here are the 15 most underrated fantasy movies of all time, from box office duds that should've been blockbusters to critical oddities deserving of a re-evaluation.