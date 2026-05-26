5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like The Boroughs
Why do kids get to have all the fun with science-fiction escapades? "Stranger Things" has ended (even with some lingering plot holes), and now, fans are looking for something else to fill the void. But if you're willing to go from the playground to the retirement home, you need to watch "The Boroughs," which is produced by "Stranger Things" creators Matt and Ross Duffer.
The series follows Sam Cooper (Alfred Molina) who moves into an idyllic retirement community following his wife's passing. All he wants to do is sulk, but he soon gets wrapped up in a massive conspiracy when a monster is caught draining brain fluid from the residents. Of course, everyone is hesitant to listen to a bunch of old folks, so it's up to them to figure out what's going on.
"The Boroughs" proves that you're never to old to find a second lease on life. There are still plenty more adventures to be had, and that holds true once you finish watching "The Boroughs." Whether you like the idea of monsters wreaking havoc or older people finally getting a chance to shine, there are many TV shows like "The Boroughs" that will keep you entertained well into the golden years.
Stranger Things
There's a good chance you first got interested in "The Boroughs" due to its connection to "Stranger Things." The Duffer Brothers are only producers on "The Boroughs," but the show's creators — Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews — took plenty of inspiration from that sister series. Matthews explained to Entertainment Weekly that the final shot at the end of the first season of "Boroughs" functions as "an affectionate nod to the end of the first season of 'Stranger Things.'" And there's plenty of shared DNA between the two shows to study.
Even if you've already watched all of "Stranger Things," there's nothing wrong with going back and reliving what made the show special in the first place. That first season remains the best output "Stranger Things" has ever offered where it was just a group of friends trying to find their missing buddy while contending with a supernaturally gifted girl.
"Stranger Things" is a great genre show, blending together elements of sci-fi, fantasy, and horror. It's also a perfect nostalgia ride for those who think fondly of the '80s. "The Boroughs" also deals in nostalgia but from a different viewpoint. Whereas "Stranger Things" celebrates the past, "The Boroughs" has a more melancholic outlook, as many of the characters have their best days behind them. But they can still make plenty of memories in the present.
A Man on the Inside
Ted Danson provided one of the best TV performances of 2024 when "A Man on the Inside" debuted on Netflix. It's a completely unassuming show as Danson plays Charles Nieuwendyk, a widower who doesn't have much going on in life until he takes a job working for a private investigator to look into a string of thefts at a retirement home.
There's no monster component, but the similarities between "A Man on the Inside" and "The Boroughs" are apparent. Both shows have a main character contending with their spouse's death. This, in turn, drives a wedge between them and their daughter, and they spend much of the first season trying to rebuild that relationship. And just when they think life has already passed them by, they find a new reason to get up in the morning.
Danson's performance is so wonderful because he expertly maneuvers between drama and comedy. He's naturally very funny, especially when he goes undercover or tries to (not so subtly) extract information from a suspect. However, a lot of that humor masks sadness. The first season sees Charles spend much of his time in a retirement home even though he knows he'll be leaving once the case is over. For the other residents, this is their final stop, and it makes Charles reflective on his own mortality. But just because his days are numbered doesn't mean he can't have a little fun.
Dead To Me
Netflix sure has a lot of shows about widows and widowers. "Dead to Me" ran for three seasons until Christina Applegate's multiple sclerosis diagnosis made it unlikely she'll act on camera ever again. But what you have in those three seasons is a story of finding hope through grief.
Jen Harding (Applegate) is a recently widowed woman who meets a new friend, Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini) in a grief support group. At first, it feels like Jen's finally getting the support she needs, but little does she know that Judy is harboring plenty of secrets. Both "The Boroughs" and "Dead to Me" show how none of us are ever alone when battling something that seems insurmountable. Others have gone through our pain, and if we're willing to open up, we might discover something truly beautiful.
Both shows also excel in putting actors front and center who don't normally get the spotlight. It should go without saying that middle-aged women and the elderly rarely get a chance to lead genre stories, whether they're thrillers or sci-fi mysteries. "Dead to Me" and "The Boroughs" tackle ageism with characters who refuse to roll over and die.
Twin Peaks
If you enjoy a sci-fi mystery set within a seemingly perfect community, then you owe it to yourself to watch the best iteration of that type of series: "Twin Peaks." It's not hyperbole to say that "Twin Peaks" changed television forever in how it made the medium feel more cinematic, and weird. Television was no longer something to mindlessly consume but to pay close attention to. You never knew what secrets and symbolism lay within the realm of Twin Peaks.
"The Boroughs" isn't that heady, but the basic outline remains the same. You have an outsider enter an isolated community. In "The Boroughs," they don't even contact the sheriff when something goes wrong, preferring to keep everything in house. As a result, both shows offer an easy to follow discussion about the kind of rot that exists within the heart of America. Everything can look fine on the surface, but if you're willing to dig, you'll find something deeply unpleasant.
"The Boroughs" may never get as esoteric as something from David Lynch, but like that austere forebear, there's plenty of questions left after the first season. While you're craving more about those unanswered mysteries, visit the quaint "Twin Peaks." You'll probably discover new questions to ask about everything.
Widow's Bay
The easiest parallel to make between "The Boroughs" and "Widow's Bay" is that they both rank among the best TV shows of 2026. But if you thought "The Boroughs" could have used a bit more teeth in terms of its horror, then "Widow's Bay" is up your alley.
Imagine if you took the residents of Pawnee from "Parks and Recreation" and put them in the middle of a Stephen King tale. That's effectively "Widow's Bay," as the series follows the mayor, Tom Loftis (Matthew Rhys), as he tries to attract tourists to the isolated island town of Widow's Bay. Unfortunately, he refuses to heed the warnings of supernatural terrors lurking on the island until he has no choice but to face it all. This sounds pretty grim, but let us assure you, "Widow's Bay" masterfully incorporates humor into its plot. Oftentimes, something horrific will be going on, and then comedy erupts from someone's earnest (and sensible) reaction.
Continuing on a sub-theme of this list, it's worth mentioning that Tom is also a widow. Something is happening at Widow's Bay, but he's still processing his own grief and trying to be there for his son, who's unable to leave the island. Suffice it to say, if you love TV shows about widowers, bereavement, and untold horrors beyond comprehension, then 2026 is a very good year for you.