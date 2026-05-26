5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like The Boroughs

Why do kids get to have all the fun with science-fiction escapades? "Stranger Things" has ended (even with some lingering plot holes), and now, fans are looking for something else to fill the void. But if you're willing to go from the playground to the retirement home, you need to watch "The Boroughs," which is produced by "Stranger Things" creators Matt and Ross Duffer.

The series follows Sam Cooper (Alfred Molina) who moves into an idyllic retirement community following his wife's passing. All he wants to do is sulk, but he soon gets wrapped up in a massive conspiracy when a monster is caught draining brain fluid from the residents. Of course, everyone is hesitant to listen to a bunch of old folks, so it's up to them to figure out what's going on.

"The Boroughs" proves that you're never to old to find a second lease on life. There are still plenty more adventures to be had, and that holds true once you finish watching "The Boroughs." Whether you like the idea of monsters wreaking havoc or older people finally getting a chance to shine, there are many TV shows like "The Boroughs" that will keep you entertained well into the golden years.