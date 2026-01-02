Every Season Of Stranger Things, Ranked

"Stranger Things" Season 5 goes big — perhaps a little bigger than it should have. Released in three parts that all try to find something to do for everyone in the sprawling main cast, the show's final season attempts to provide answers for every question that it has posited in the first four seasons — while introducing even more mysteries, of course. The season's biggest additions to the main cast are Nell Fisher's Holly Wheeler and Linda Hamilton's Dr. Kay. Perhaps surprisingly, Hamilton's character ends up lacking substance, while Holly becomes a scene-stealer whose "A Wrinkle in Time"-inspired predicament brings the show some of that welcome Season 1 magic.

It's up to the viewer how well the decisions made in Season 5 work, and whether the big truths behind the Upside Down and the Mind Flayer hit as hard as intended. It's also open to interpretation (as well as the viewer's investment in the characters) just how well the decision to devote the back half of the finale to an assortment of character endings works out. The show also decides to leave many things tactically unexplained: Why does the military just leave the characters alone? What happened to characters the series finale forgot about, like Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman) or Vickie Dunne (Amybeth McNulty)? Were the major character deaths in the "Stranger Things" series finale the right calls?

History (and fans) will no doubt find an answer to those questions eventually. Right now, however, the final season of the show seems a bit too scattershot to surpass any of the four that came before it.