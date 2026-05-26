10 Worst Movies Of 2026 (So Far)

Cast: Jeremy Irvine, Hannah Emily Anderson, Ljiljana Velimirov

Jeremy Irvine, Hannah Emily Anderson, Ljiljana Velimirov Director: Christophe Gans

Christophe Gans Runtime: 106 minutes

106 minutes Rating: R

R Rotten Tomatoes score: 18%

When ranking every live-action video game movie, most of the list is just various shades of awful. It's no big secret that video game movies have had a rough go of it for as long as they've existed. And even when a rare good one comes along — like "Sonic the Hedgehog" or "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" — there is inevitably a "Return to Silent Hill" to wreck the curve. What's especially disappointing here is that the original "Silent Hill" movie managed to not only be shockingly faithful to the source material, but a genuinely good horror movie in its own right. So when its director, Christophe Gans, was revealed to be adapting the video game "Silent Hill 2" — generally considered the best game in the series and one of the all-time greatest horror games, period — there was reason to be excited.

"Return to Silent Hill" follows a man named James Sunderland (Jeremy Irvine), who is beckoned to the titular town after receiving a letter from his ex-girlfriend (Hannah Emily Anderson). They used to live in Silent Hill together, but the town he returns to is not like it used to be — the place is shrouded in fog, covered in ash, and almost completely abandoned. Sadly, "Return to Silent Hill" looks like it cost a few grand to make and only took a few weeks to film. The costumes look like they were borrowed from the local high school drama club. It's baffling just how much goes wrong with this movie. In 2026, we really should be well beyond this type of soulless, slapdash treatment for video game movies.