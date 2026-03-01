All 7 Scream Movies, Ranked From Worst To Best

Hello again, Sidney. "Scream 7" is just hitting theaters, and now it's time to take a fond look back at all of the kills, thrills, and (blood) spills that the franchise has thrown at us over the past three decades. But as the "Scream" series has added more and more films to its roster, the danger of clunkers being released has increased. For every wonderful movie in the anthology, there's a stinker. It can be quite frustrating trying to comb through all of the detritus to find the very biggest bang for your buck.

In the end, while there may have been many Woodsboro Killers, only one "Scream" movie can kill the competition and stand head and shoulders above the rest. Which one is it? And which one deserves to lie at the bottom of an abandoned Blockbuster's return slot? This list — ranked by authorial opinion — will tell you everything you need to know. Want to discover which "Scream" flick needed a rewrite and which one was totally sequel-worthy? Look no further.