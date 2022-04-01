Gary Oldman And Jack Lowden Discuss Their New Series Slow Horses - Exclusive Interview

Let me start with you, Gary. Jackson Lamb is a little bit different of a character than we're used to seeing you play — kind of a disheveled curmudgeon. What was appealing to you about stepping into his shoes?

Gary Oldman: The series is based on these books by Mick Herron, and I felt that not only the world but the creation of Lamb was fantastic. It's really like nothing I'd ever read, and I thought, "Well, I don't know if I really like the character," but I thought I would like playing him. I'd have a lot of fun with him.

It's fully formed. It's all realized. It's all really there on the page, and I had to come in basically and physicalize him and give him a voice. I thought it was a fantastic creation, and I love long-form TV. I love watching series. I love watching television and was hoping to maybe find something to have a go at long-form. This came in and it seemed like the perfect [fit]. It all came together. It had the perfect chemistry.

How did filming the first season of "Slow Horses" compare to working on past films of yours, particularly the blockbuster "Harry Potter" and "Dark Knight" franchises? Did it change anything about your acting method?

Oldman: Not really. You move a little faster with TV, and we do most of it in block shooting, which means that you've got to know the whole thing coming in. You pretty much have to have the six episodes in your head, which is, initially, a little daunting because you may have more to do in one episode than another. When you see it, when you get an overview of it, you think, "Wow, that's a lot to retain," but in terms of approaching it, there's very little difference between this and rehearsing or shooting a movie.