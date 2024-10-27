The Top 20 Tom Cruise Movies Ranked Worst To Best
With his easygoing charm and cavalier approach to stunts, Tom Cruise has been delighting audiences for decades. Best known for playing Ethan Hunt in the "Mission: Impossible" films (which have almost killed Cruise multiple times), he's a reliable draw in big screen blockbusters. The numbers speak for themselves, with Cruise sitting comfortably in the top 10 most bankable stars at the domestic box office.
Picking the highlights of Cruise's career may seem like a futile task — an impossible one, if you will. Our mission (which we chose to accept) was to pick just 20 films across his filmography and rank them from worst to best. We used Rotten Tomatoes scores as a starting point, but the final order was determined by overall cultural impact as well as our personal preferences. Read on to find out how your favorites stack up against our picks.
20. Interview with the Vampire
Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt star in this deliciously dark movie that offers a sexy and brooding take on vampire lore. Pitt plays the titular bloodsucker, Louis, recounting his story to a skeptical reporter. Turned into a vampire by the vicious Lestat (Tom Cruise), the sensitive Louis struggles to adapt to his new immortality and the bloodlust that comes with it. Things are further complicated by Louis' bond with the young vampire Claudia (Kirsten Dunst).
This film is high camp and the performances are reflective of this. Cruise doesn't just chew the scenery, he devours it. It is gory, over-the-top, and melodramatic, but the sumptuous gothic production design and Cruise's theatrical performance make this a memorable watch.
- Starring: Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Kirsten Dunst
- Director: Neil Jordan
- Year: 1994
- Runtime: 2h 3m
- Rating: R
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 63%
19. American Made
There is an air of familiarity about "American Made." It not only marks Tom Cruise's second collaboration with director Doug Liman, but it sees him in the cockpit of a plane again — although that is perhaps expected given that Cruise is a licensed pilot. There are times when "American Made" feels like the sort of movie that he could make in his sleep, but it is undeniably entertaining.
Based on a true story, "American Made" sees Cruise playing pilot-turned-smuggler Barry Seal. Initially recruited by the CIA as an aerial spy, Seal accumulates vast wealth, becoming the self-proclaimed "gringo who always delivers." Whether it's smuggling drugs for cartels, gun-running for the CIA, or becoming an informant for the DEA, Seal is a man who will play whatever side he needs to. Cruise's hearty performance grounds everything, giving some likable qualities to a character who is otherwise pretty obnoxious.
- Starring: Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson, Sarah Wright
- Director: Doug Liman
- Year: 2017
- Runtime: 1h 55m
- Rating: R
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%
18. War of the Worlds
"War of the Worlds" is a story that has been part of the cultural zeitgeist for more than a 100 years, but leave it to Steven Spielberg to deliver a fresh take, transforming it into a tale of broken families and the trials of fatherhood in the midst of a terrifying alien invasion. Dockworker Ray Ferrier (Tom Cruise) struggles to form connections with his children following the breakdown of his marriage, but when mysterious giant war machines appear on earth, the race is on to get them to safety.
While memorable for moments such as the plane crash, and the technical brilliance of the 360 degrees chase, there are also some unexpectedly tender scenes — particularly between Ray and his daughter, Rachel (Dakota Fanning). The film requires an actor who can be believable as both an action hero and a dad just trying to do their best, and Cruise is the perfect fit. It's far from Cruise's best movie, but this is an underrated Spielberg offering that deserves more love.
- Starring: Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning, Justin Chatwin
- Director: Steven Spielberg
- Year: 2005
- Runtime: 1h 56m
- Rating: PG-13
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%
17. Eyes Wide Shut
After meeting on the set of "Days of Thunder" in 1990, Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise became the "it" couple of Hollywood. Stanley Kubrick's "Eyes Wide Shut" brought them together on screen again for the first time since 1992's "Far and Away," and it's no surprise that their chemistry absolutely sizzles. The film follows married couple Bill and Alice and the tests they face after Alice admits she almost succumbed to some extramarital urges. Bill becomes consumed by visions of the affair his wife almost — but crucially, didn't – have.
While generally viewed as one of Kubrick's lesser films, "Eyes Wide Shut" by any other director would be their masterpiece — which speaks to the caliber of his oeuvre more than anything. It also speaks to the quality of Cruise's performances over the years that this sits toward the lower end of the ranking. Cruise is fantastic in this film, playing against type in a role that sees him almost constantly ill at ease — a far cry from his usual heroics.
- Starring: Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Sydney Pollack
- Director: Stanley Kubrick
- Year: 1999
- Runtime: 2h 39m
- Rating: R
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%
16. Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
The "Mission: Impossible" franchise was hardly struggling to make money prior to 2011's "Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol," but this installment marked a noticeable shift in fortunes for the franchise: It was the moment things went from very successful to stratospheric. "Ghost Protocol" made more than $684 million at the box office, compared with the $399 million that "Mission: Impossible III" took.
"Ghost Protocol" also sees a huge increase in the stakes, with the Impossible Mission Force (IMF) facing blame for a terrorist attack, forcing Hunt to go off the grid. Without the usual resources and backup afforded to him, there is also the overriding question of who Hunt — and by extension, the audience — can trust. The result is a thrilling, highly entertaining film.
- Starring: Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg
- Director: Brad Bird
- Year: 2011
- Runtime: 2h 13m
- Rating: PG-13
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%
15. Magnolia
"Magnolia" is a feat of storytelling, interweaving several seemingly unconnected people into one seamless narrative in beautiful and unexpected ways. We meet characters such as a troubled addict, a dying game show host, a former child genius, and a troubled orator — Cruise plays the latter.
Cruise's Frank T.J. Mackey is a preening motivational speaker who kicks off a seminar to a group of captivated men with the immortal words "Respect the c**k." There's no denying that Cruise plays arrogance very well, but there are more layers to Frank. The on-stage bravado masks tremendous pain and torment, and Cruise plays both aspects of the character to perfection.
- Starring: Tom Cruise, Jeremy Blackman, Melinda Dillon
- Director: Paul Thomas Anderson
- Year: 1999
- Runtime: 3h 8m
- Rating: R
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%
14. Born on the Fourth of July
Tom Cruise scored his first Oscar nomination for "Born on the Fourth of July." He plays Ron Kovic, a patriotic teenager who shares his birthday with America and willingly joins the marines to fight for his country. However, tragedy strikes while he is serving in Vietnam. He's left battling PTSD and with a completely different outlook on the conflict. Irrevocably changed by what he experienced, Ron later becomes an outspoken anti-war campaigner.
Few films have successfully explored the horrors of the aftermath of war as well as this, and Ron's PTSD episodes are genuinely frightening. While the film creeps into self-righteous territory occasionally, Cruise's performance remains captivating, reminding us of the human cost of war — whether that be on the battlefield or in the mind.
- Starring: Tom Cruise, Willem Dafoe, Kyra Sedgwick
- Director: Oliver Stone
- Year: 1989
- Runtime: 2h 25m
- Rating: R
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%
13. Top Gun
"Top Gun" has everything a great movie should have: An awesome soundtrack, thrilling flying sequences, plenty of romance, and a homoerotic beach volleyball scene. This is a quintessential Tom Cruise movie, and the one that made him into a star. It focuses on a group of elite pilots, selected to train at the Navy's Fighter Weapons School. Cruise plays Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, a cocky and sometimes reckless hotshot who frequently clashes with his peers and superiors.
Sure, "Top Gun" is a little corny in places, but it never fails to get the blood pumping. Outside of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, this film and its sequel are what Cruise is best known for — Cruise is Maverick, and Maverick is Cruise. There's simply no one who does it better.
- Starring: Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer
- Director: Tony Scott
- Year: 1986
- Runtime: 1h 50m
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 58%
12. Risky Business
A young Tom Cruise rebels against authority in the coming-of-age teen comedy "Risky Business." When Joel Goodsen's wealthy parents go on vacation, he's encouraged to adopt a "what the f***" approach to his circumstances by his friend Miles. While things start innocently enough — draining the family's liquor cabinet, and playing music too loud — events take a darker turn when Joel is forced to set up a brothel in his home to pay the bill for accidentally trashing his father's very expensive car.
As with a lot of '80s teen sex comedies, there are plenty of aspects that haven't aged well about this film. That being said, the young Cruise is fantastic as the unlikable yet relatable teen reprobate.
- Starring: Tom Cruise, Rebecca De Mornay, Curtis Armstrong
- Director: Paul Brickman
- Year: 1983
- Runtime: 1h 38m
- Rating: R
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%
11. Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation
Continuing to build on the success of "Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol," "Rogue Nation" took more than four times the amount its predecessor did on opening weekend. It also saw the introduction of Rebecca Ferguson to the franchise, marking her first major Hollywood role as she transitioned from movies in her native Sweden.
Following the events of "Ghost Protocol," the IMF has disbanded and Ethan Hunt is still flying solo with the help of a few trusted allies. The latest threat they face is the Syndicate, a group responsible for a series of devastating attacks. Hunt allies with British agent Ilsa Faust (Ferguson), but the question remains: can Hunt trust Faust or anyone else? "Rogue Nation" sees Cruise so comfortable in his role that he makes it look easy, even if that involves clinging to the outside of a plane — yes, Cruise really did do that stunt himself.
- Starring: Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg
- Director: Christopher McQuarrie
- Year: 2015
- Runtime: 2h 11m
- Rating: PG-13
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%
10. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Watching "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" gives the impression that the aim of this franchise is to get bigger and better with every new entry. That is certainly reflected in the budget, with a whopping $290 million being spent, and it's not just in monetary terms — these films are now huge in scale.
For Ethan Hunt, the stakes have never been higher, with a potentially humanity-destroying weapon in the hands of a dangerous enemy. Ensuring this series keeps its finger on the pulse, "Dead Reckoning Part One" also explores the dangers of AI technology — particularly without proper governance. It remains to be seen how "Mission: Impossible 8" (the "Dead Reckoning Part Two" subtitle has been dropped) will one-up this, but we expect big things.
- Starring: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg
- Director: Christopher McQuarrie
- Year: 2023
- Runtime: 2h 43m
- Rating: PG-13
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%
9. A Few Good Men
Being able to tussle with Aaron Sorkin's notoriously loquacious scripts is the real test of an actor's mettle, and this is a challenge that Tom Cruise willingly takes on in "A Few Good Men." Cruise plays Naval lawyer Lt. Daniel Kaffee, a man assigned to defend two Marines after they are accused of murdering a comrade at Guantanamo Bay.
Within the context of the film, it's the well-respected Col. Nathan Jessep who sits on the opposite side to Kaffee. But in terms of screen sparring partners it is the Jack Nicholson starring opposite Cruise, and Cruise is more than able to match this acting great. Nowhere is this more evident than in the dramatic courtroom climax. Nicholson's immortal response of "You can't handle the truth!" is a quote that has gone down in movie history, but Cruise is the one who throws the pitch that results in that homerun.
- Starring: Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson, Demi Moore
- Director: Rob Reiner
- Year: 1992
- Runtime: 2h 18m
- Rating: R
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%
8. The Color of Money
Most actors would dream of seeing their name on a poster alongside Paul Newman, and that dream came true for Tom Cruise when he appeared in "The Color of Money," the sequel to "The Hustler." This movie sees "Fast Eddie" Felson (Newman) returning to the pool halls but this time with a protégé: Vincent Lauria (Cruise), a young buck who shows talent — both for pool and hustling. However, Vincent's arrogance turns out to be his undoing, and they soon become rivals.
In a way, having an acting great like Newman alongside the up-and-coming Cruise represented a baton-pass to the new Hollywood order. Martin Scorsese, always adept at bringing out shining performances from his actors, treats Newman and Cruise as equals — and this is a particularly crucial element given how this film ends. "The Color of Money" might live in the shadow of other Cruise movies from the time, but this remains one of his most underrated performances.
- Starring: Paul Newman, Tom Cruise, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio
- Director: Martin Scorsese
- Year: 1986
- Runtime: 2h
- Rating: R
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%
7. Rain Man
"Rain Man" dominated at the 61st Academy Awards, winning prizes including best picture and best actor for Dustin Hoffmann, though (in a pretty harsh snub) Tom Cruise wasn't nominated for his performance as Charlie Babbitt. When Charlie learns that his father has died, he anticipates inheriting his vast fortune. What he is not expecting to inherit, however, is his older brother Raymond (Hoffmann).
Raymond is autistic and their father's finances are being drained by the expensive institution he resides in. Motivated by the money, Charlie takes Raymond out of the institution and together they embark on a journey — both a literal one to Los Angeles, and one of discovery as they learn more about each other and themselves. It's easy to dismiss this movie as saccharine, but at its core, "Rain Man" is a touching and frequently funny movie about brotherhood that ultimately succeeds on the strength of its performances.
- Starring: Tom Cruise, Dustin Hoffman, Valeria Golino
- Director: Barry Levinson
- Year: 1988
- Runtime: 2h 13m
- Rating: R
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%
6. Jerry Maguire
From the "Show me the money" battle cry, to the tender "You had me at hello," memorable sound bites have given "Jerry Maguire" sticking power, but what shouldn't be overlooked is just how great Tom Cruise's performance is in this film. He plays the titular character, a sports agent who decides to break away from the cutthroat company he works for and set up a new agency with a focus on forging more personal relationships with his clients.
In addition to the performances, perhaps one of the most enjoyable aspects of "Jerry Maguire" is its mass appeal. It has the sports element if you like that sort of thing, and it ticks all the romantic comedy boxes if that is more your flavor. "Jerry Maguire" cemented Cruise's status as a legitimate leading man in this genre, with this performance leading to his second Oscar nomination.
- Starring: Tom Cruise, Renée Zellweger, Cuba Gooding Jr.
- Director: Cameron Crowe
- Year: 1996
- Runtime: 2h 19m
- Rating: R
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%
5. Minority Report
Notable for being Tom Cruise's first collaboration with Steven Spielberg, "Minority Report" gives the actor more to do than you would first expect. On the surface, this movie (which is based on a Philip K. Dick's novella) is ordinary sci-fi fare, focusing on a futuristic society where technology enables law enforcement to arrest perpetrators before the crime has been committed. Underneath that, "Minority Report" is a thought-provoking exploration of ethics and a stark warning against the dangers of misusing technology.
A film that tackles the notion of free will versus determinism could find itself bogged down in complex philosophy, and while Spielberg never neglects the source material's weightier themes, it is also consistently entertaining. When you examine the roles that Cruise excels in, it often boils down to an on paper "hero," yet there is always an undercurrent of darkness, tragedy, or pain that informs his best characters. It is a duality that Cruise was simply born to play, and his performance as John Anderton in "Minority Report" makes that evident.
- Starring: Tom Cruise, Max von Sydow, Colin Farrell
- Director: Steven Spielberg
- Year: 2002
- Runtime: 2h 25m
- Rating: PG-13
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%
4. Edge of Tomorrow
"Edge of Tomorrow" ticks all the major boxes when it comes to popcorn entertainment, and the film's interesting take on the "Groundhog Day" concept proves to be the perfect vehicle for Tom Cruise's skills. The actor plays Major William Cage, a cowardly public affairs officer who is thrown into battle against an alien race. Completely ill-equipped, Cage is quickly killed, yet he awakens unscathed the previous morning, ready to do it again.
Cage's arc in "Edge of Tomorrow" perfectly replicates the feeling of playing a video game. At first, you are not very good, and it might feel like you're just making it up as you go along. However, with repetition, you gain skills and knowledge that equip you to face the next level. Eventually, you can defeat that final boss without breaking a sweat. This film taps into this idea brilliantly, making Cage's daily repetitive grind somehow incredibly relatable to audiences.
- Starring: Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Bill Paxton
- Director: Doug Liman
- Year: 2014
- Runtime: 1h 53m
- Rating: PG-13
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%
3. Collateral
It's rare that we get to see Tom Cruise go full villain. In "Collateral," he plays Vincent, a charismatic contract killer who hires unsuspecting cab driver Max (Jamie Foxx) to drive him while he takes out his marks. When Max learns that one of Vincent's targets is Annie (Jada Pinkett Smith), the woman Max flirted with at the beginning of the night, the race is on to try and save her.
What is so brilliant about "Collateral" is the simplicity of the concept. Max is the perfect everyman, a guy just doing his job who ends up in an unimaginable situation. Cruise's Vincent, a smooth talker with a gray haircut as crisp as his suit, is calculating and ruthless, yet he shares common ground with Max — he's also just doing his job. Seeing Cruise play someone as nasty as this proves to be immensely satisfying.
- Starring: Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx, Jada Pinkett Smith
- Director: Michael Mann
- Year: 2004
- Runtime: 2h
- Rating: R
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%
2. Top Gun: Maverick
Most legacy sequels fulfill the nostalgia quota but serve little purpose other than to remind you how great the original was. Almost none of them are better than their predecessors, that's for sure. Then there is "Top Gun: Maverick," possibly the biggest anomaly of them all in that it's a sequel that's better than the original film. With 36 years between the two, and Tom Cruise going from relative unknown to one of the biggest stars on the planet in the meantime, there was a lot riding on the film. It more than delivered: "Top Gun: Maverick" took breaking the box office to new levels and landed an Oscar nomination for best picture.
In this belated follow-up, Cruise's titular character is now the very best in his field and schooling the latest batch of fighter pilots. The film is obviously made with great affection for the original, but it also manages to be an excellent movie on its own merit. The action is bigger, better, and more thrilling, and the joy of seeing Maverick back in the cockpit is unparalleled.
- Starring: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly
- Director: Joseph Kosinski
- Year: 2022
- Runtime: 2h 11m
- Rating: PG-13
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%
1. Mission: Impossible - Fallout
Most critics agree that "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" is the best entry in the long-running franchise, and, as far as we're concerned, it's also Tom Cruise's best movie. With heart-pounding set pieces, thrilling chases, and one of the best hand-to-hand combat scenes you'll ever see, "Fallout" is an example of how to perfectly execute an action movie.
It is oddly fitting that the terrorist targets in "Fallout" are religious sites, because watching this movie feels like a spiritual experience. Your soul will leave your body watching Ethan Hunt halo jump from a plane into a thunderstorm (again, Cruise really did do that), and by the time the final clifftop showdown rolls around, you'll be in movie heaven. One word: Sublime.
- Starring: Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Cavill
- Director: Christopher McQuarrie
- Year: 2018
- Runtime: 2h 28m
- Rating: PG-13
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%