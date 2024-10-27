The Top 20 Tom Cruise Movies Ranked Worst To Best

With his easygoing charm and cavalier approach to stunts, Tom Cruise has been delighting audiences for decades. Best known for playing Ethan Hunt in the "Mission: Impossible" films (which have almost killed Cruise multiple times), he's a reliable draw in big screen blockbusters. The numbers speak for themselves, with Cruise sitting comfortably in the top 10 most bankable stars at the domestic box office.

Picking the highlights of Cruise's career may seem like a futile task — an impossible one, if you will. Our mission (which we chose to accept) was to pick just 20 films across his filmography and rank them from worst to best. We used Rotten Tomatoes scores as a starting point, but the final order was determined by overall cultural impact as well as our personal preferences. Read on to find out how your favorites stack up against our picks.