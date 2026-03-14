'70s TV Shows Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once

Creator: Sherwood Schwartz

Sherwood Schwartz Stars: Robert Reed, Florence Henderson, Maureen McCormick

Robert Reed, Florence Henderson, Maureen McCormick Years: 1969-74

1969-74 Episodes: 117

117 Where to watch: Paramount+

Although "The Brady Bunch" premiered in September 1969 and has the lowest average IMDb episode rating of any show on this list, the home decor and fashions alone make it as '70s as could be, and it has one of the most lasting legacies of its contemporaries. The low-stakes drama of this sitcom centered on a blended family at a time when the divorce rate in the United States was rising sharply, and the young actors playing the six kids were able to learn from masters of the craft in Robert Reed and Florence Henderson. The scripts were full of lessons for the Brady children and included such unforgettable lines like Marcia's (Maureen McCormick) "Oh, my nose!" and Jan's (Eve Plumb) exasperated "Marcia, Marcia, Marcia."

The original series is likely more popular now than when it aired. It never finished a season in the top 20 but spawned several spinoffs and specials, three feature-length films, and a reality TV special. In seven episodes of "A Very Brady Renovation," the actors who played the Brady kids got back together to help remodel the iconic house used for exterior shots on the show. Although the interior scenes were filmed on soundstages, the 2019 HGTV series saw the Studio City house transformed into a true clone of the TV set. The house ultimately sold for $3.2 million, proving that nostalgia has value. Much of Generation X grew up with the family that was at once wildly chaotic and relentlessly peaceful, and "The Brady Bunch" is still worth a watch today. Its average episode rating on IMDb is just 6.8/10, but it offers full '70s immersion in a form that's appropriate for the whole family.