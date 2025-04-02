12 Best Columbo Episodes Ranked

In 1968, a cigar-chomping homicide detective named Columbo entered a crime scene and enthralled television audiences; by the time his final case aired in 2003, he was a genuine cultural icon and one of the greatest TV detectives of all time. Immortalized onscreen by Peter Falk — who won four Emmys and a Golden Globe for the role — Columbo is an LAPD lieutenant whose disheveled demeanor conceals a keen intellect and a killer instinct for rooting out criminals.

Writers Richard Levinson and William Link experimented with the Columbo character before the television movie "Prescription: Murder" cemented Falk's portrayal and spawned a television series that is still watched by mystery fans over 50 years later. "Columbo" aired on NBC for seven seasons from 1971-1978, and was revived on ABC for two more seasons and a series of made-for-TV movies. Besides its iconic lead, "Columbo" is famous for inverting the traditional "whodunit" murder mystery format. Every episode begins by showing who committed the murder and why; thus, the real mystery is seeing how Columbo will unravel the case and bring the killer to justice.

With so many classic "Columbo" episodes to choose from, each ranging from 70 to 95 minutes, it can be difficult to decide which adventure to watch. Here, aggregated from user rankings on IMDb, are the 12 best episodes of "Columbo."