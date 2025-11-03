15 Best TV Shows Of The 1970s, Ranked

The 1970s were a decade of upheaval, dawning in the wake of America's Civil Rights Movement and the war in Vietnam. That turmoil was reflected on television screens, where the quaintness of shows like "Gilligan's Island" and "I Dream of Jeannie" — jejune shows that ruled the airwaves — was waning, paving the way for shows that told more serious stories, often exploring the social and political issues of the day.

Whether it was raucously funny comedies, heartfelt dramas, or action-packed adventures, television in the 1970s saw just as much change as viewers could see from their windows. The best of the best ran the gamut, opening up doors once as new genres emerged, and other shows gradually evolved into something different. But more than anything, the 1970s featured some of the best shows ever made, including classic sitcoms, dramatic war stories, and shows that birthed franchises that are still thriving today, in some form. Think you know which classic series tops our list of best TV shows of the 1970s? Read on to find out!