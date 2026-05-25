5 Best Crime TV Shows Based On True Stories, Ranked

Why watch a train wreck when you can watch true crime? There's something undeniably alluring about watching characters in a TV show commit fraud or murder — all while knowing that what you're seeing is based on a true story.

But which of these TV shows are worth your time? It wasn't easy for us, because there are so many amazing true crime series out there, but we finally winnowed down the list to the five shows that stand above the rest. Our rankings are based on Rotten Tomatoes scores, awards, personal preference, and cultural impact — not just of the shows, but also of the real-life events that inspired them. And, of course, every single one of these shows has a true story behind it.

This list is only for fictionalized dramatizations of true stories. If you're looking for the best true crime documentaries available to watch on Netflix, we have recommendations for those, too.