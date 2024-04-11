Naked Gun Actor & NFL Running Back OJ Simpson Dead At 76

O.J. Simpson, the former football star who spent many of his later years in court, is dead at 76 years old. According to his family, Simpson died from complications involving cancer.

A statement released by the Simpson family (per ABC News) reads, "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

Simpson was known for many things, including his tenure as a running back in the NFL (playing for the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers) and working as a broadcaster. He also appeared in the "Naked Gun" trilogy with Leslie Nielsen. Simpson was ultimately acquitted of murdering his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, but that case overshadowed the remainder of his life.

This is a developing story.