10 Best TV Shows Starring The Cast Of The Boys

For the past several years, "The Boys" has been one of the most successful — and admittedly perverse — shows on Amazon Prime Video. Based on the graphic novel series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, it explores a world in which a group of superheroes (called "supes") are the celebrity employees of the mysterious Vought Industries, where their abilities are used for everything from local photo ops to actual crime-fighting. But there's a nefarious underbelly to the community of elite supes — as they say, power corrupts, and these are some of the most powerful people in the world.

Many of the performers in "The Boys" have become so synonymous with their characters that you can sometimes forget that they've had thriving careers in Hollywood well before putting on their costumes. But a handful have starred in (or at least had prominent roles) in other popular television series, so you might be surprised which of these supes or their non-powered co-stars you've actually seen before in a different capacity. Here of some of the best shows that have featured cast members from "The Boys." (And to be clear, we didn't include any shows where they popped up for just an episode for two, because where's the fun in that?)