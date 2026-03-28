15 Strongest The Boys Characters, Ranked

The supes of "The Boys" franchise are a diverse bunch. These Compound V-powered characters are simultaneously more and less than human and, apart from some exceptions, they're self-centered and ruthless folks who care little about ordinary people. They see themselves as a separate, better class. This is a problem, since many of the supes we see on the show are extremely powerful. But which of them would be the most dangerous to encounter in the wild?

For the purposes of this list, we're choosing characters with powers that can directly be utilized in combat. Likewise, an otherwise powerful character whose powers give them considerable physical drawbacks — say, A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) and his heart issues – might not make it on the list, and several powerful characters like Kenji Miyashiro (Abraham Lim), Kimiko Miyashiro (Karen Fukuhara) are stuck with the "bubbling under" status. Even Starlight (Erin Moriarty), who has potentially devastating powers, doesn't make it in due to the fact that her control over them isn't quite there yet.

Finally, you'll also see a few "Gen V" characters here, since the two shows are tightly connected and tend to mix and match casts as needed. With all that out of the way, let's take a look at the 15 most powerful characters in "The Boys" TV franchise.