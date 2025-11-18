What The Cast Of Star Trek: Lower Decks Looks Like In Real Life

When Paramount+ launched, "Star Trek" fans were delighted by the news that the streamer would expand the universe in ways Trekkies never thought possible. Thanks to an impressive fleet of flagship shows like "Star Trek: Picard," "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," and "Star Trek: Discovery" — even though "Star Trek: Discovery" fans have a major gripe with the series' forced drama — there has rarely been so much fresh "Trek" material.

In addition to those live-action shows, Paramount+ also aired an animated show called "Star Trek: Lower Decks," which focused not on the brave heroes we're used to seeing on the bridge but on the regular people who populate the other areas of the ship. This was the show that bravely asked the question no "Star Trek" show had asked before: what if someone in a red shirt didn't die?

If an actor has been a part of any "Star Trek" media, fans will follow them to conventions until the end of time. The cast of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," however, rarely gets to show their face. Instead, fans fell in love with them in animated form, making it hard to scan a con brochure to see if a favorite smile jumps out at you. Thankfully, many "Lower Decks" actors are famous in live-action as well, meaning this cast is full of familiar faces we can recognize in real life.