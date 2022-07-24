Star Trek Is Going To Blow Fans' Minds With A Strange New Worlds, Lower Decks Crossover

Since May 2022, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" has been a welcome addition to the expansive world of this nearly 60-year-old franchise.

"Strange New Worlds" — a spin-off of 2017's "Star Trek: Discovery" – takes place a decade before the events of the original "Star Trek" series, with the USS Enterprise being commanded by Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount). With its 10-episode first season concluding in early July 2022, the show has managed to find acclaim amongst fans and critics alike. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series holds a 99% Tomatometer score, with many finding its classic episodic structure more appealing than the more serialized approach by "Discovery." As Scott Collura wrote in a review on IGN, "'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' first season manages to recapture the joy of classic Trek in a way that perhaps many of us didn't know was missing until we experienced this show."

The Emmy-nominated show will soon be charging back onto Paramount+ with a second season — in fact, Season 2 was greenlit before the first season officially released, according to Production Weekly — and given the show's title, it's only natural that the show's creators have plans to take the series to even greater heights where no "Star Trek" project has gone before. Sure enough, at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, the cast teased a crossover unlike anything we've seen in the past.