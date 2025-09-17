12 Best TV Shows Like Banshee

Antony Starr has established himself as one of the most fearsome actors working, playing sinister characters with a devilishness that's hard to match. Long before he was a star, however, Starr starred in a little-seen action drama called "Banshee," a series that audiences are now discovering after digging into the actor's back catalog now that he's become famous.

A Cinemax original that debuted in 2013, "Banshee" is the story of an unnamed ex-con (Starr) who has just been released after a lengthy prison sentence. But he can't simply turn over a new leaf and take his second chance at freedom, because enemies from his past continue to follow him. To stay one step ahead, he steals the identity of a recently murdered small-town sheriff and sets up shop as a do-gooding law enforcer.

A fast-paced thrill ride, "Banshee" is buoyed by Starr's impressive performance as a haunted man who can't seem to stay clean. With a sickening sense of humor and some of the best action you'll see on the small screen, it's no wonder it's quickly becoming a cult classic. But if you've finished its four-season run, don't worry — we've got a list of 12 more shows like "Banshee" for you to watch next.