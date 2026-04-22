The Boys Season 5 Finally Reveals Soldier Boy's Real Backstory

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 4 — "King of Hell"

Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) just had a big week on "The Boys." The undying supe takes Sister Sage's (Susan Heyward) hint to accompany Homelander (Antony Starr) on his mission to Fort Harmony and stop him from acquiring immortality with the V-One serum. However, Soldier Boy ends up getting far more than he bargained for when Homelander — who's increasingly done with his biological father's constant snark and dissing — verbally tears him apart.

Homelander openly challenges his dad's tough man act by revealing that he's fully aware of the truth about Soldier Boy: Instead of some sort of war hero or a Captain America-style plucky kid who became a WWII-era supersoldier, Soldier Boy was a nerdy rich kid. He was so jealous of his war hero brother that he begged his dad to get him into Frederick Vought's Compound V trials, where he acted like a scared child.

If this wasn't bad enough, the gruff Soldier Boy later comes face to face with someone who actually knew him back in the day: Quinn (Kris Hagen), the rage-filled, plant-themed supe who's stuck inside Fort Harmony. This causes Soldier Boy to launch into an angry monologue, which essentially confirms that his contemporaries despised him as a spoiled brat and considered him completely unworthy to win the superpower lottery. Ouch.