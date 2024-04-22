Knuckles Review: A Shameless Sonic Cash-In

Marketed heavily on the fact it takes place between the second and third films in the "Sonic" franchise, it's almost immediately clear that this series exists solely as a side quest with no bearing on the main plot. Its relatively lower budget means that, by episode four, there are entire episodes where the CGI echidna — voiced, once again, by Idris Elba — appears for less than a couple of minutes in total.

Aiming to mirror the odd couple relationship between Sonic (Ben Schwartz) and human best friend Sheriff Tom Wachowski (James Marsden) in the film series, here Knuckles teams up with Tom's Deputy Wade Whipple (Adam Pally) through a need to find and train someone to be a warrior just like he is. But if you think that means fighting bad guys, well, you'd be wrong. Wade is a championship bowler, and after a humiliating loss, wants to team up with Knuckles to compete in a tournament in Reno so he can get revenge on a former partner (Julian Barratt) and reunite with his estranged father (Cary Elwes), who is the biggest pro-athlete in the bowling world. If a cursory glance at this fever dream of a plot leaves you thinking this entire story could have taken place without Knuckles even being there, you would be absolutely correct — it frequently feels like unproduced scripts for an underdog sports sitcom have been rewritten to add a stern CGI character and a B-plot about two baddies (played by Kid Cudi and British comedian Ellie Taylor) trying to kidnap him in the background.

Knuckles may be the eponymous character, but he functions as a sidekick to a human protagonist in a way Sonic never did to his non-CGI counterpart, factoring in so little in the second half of the series that it becomes oddly reminiscent of "Kangaroo Jack," the 2003 comedy which disappointed an entire generation of children. That romp in the Australian Outback was initially filmed as an R-rated crime comedy, but disappointing test screenings inspired producers to double down on a hallucinatory interlude with a kangaroo, reshooting the movie to make it child-friendly by featuring more animal antics, but still nowhere near enough to justify naming a movie after a mischievous marsupial. The show "Knuckles" feels like it was initially destined to be a nostalgic throwback to the sports comedies of the '90s, with the world of professional bowling inviting immediate comparisons to the Farrelly Brothers' "Kingpin." It's no surprise that the moments where it follows through on its comic potential are when it plays into the inherent ridiculousness of the genre's tropes, from over-the-top montages to deeply unprofessional commentators, even if the ways in which it parodies them have already been done to death in better sports comedies over the years.