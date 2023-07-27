Twisted Metal Forgets The One Thing That Made Its Combat Video Games So Popular

This article contains spoilers for "Twisted Metal" Season 1

Peacock's "Twisted Metal" has a lot going for it. It has plenty of star power in Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Neve Campbell, and Thomas Haden Church. It has a fun 1990s-tinted take on the post-apocalyptic action genre. It even manages to bring the series mascot Sweet Tooth (Samoa Joe and Will Arnett) to life in a highly effective way. And yet, it forgets one of the key things in the source material.

We're talking, of course, about the car battles. Just like a martial arts movie needs to feature fights from the get-go, a show that's based on what might just be the finest vehicular slugfest franchise this side of a particularly chaotic "Mario Kart" session should consist of little more than car battles and people preparing their cars for car battles.

In all fairness, "Twisted Metal" does deliver on this front in its opening scene, where Mackie's John Doe fights bandits inside an abandoned mall. After that ... well, it's another story. In fact, the show's first three episodes are strangely devoid of any real car combat.