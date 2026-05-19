10 Best Cult Classic Sci-Fi TV Shows, Ranked

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There's plenty of amazing science fiction series out there, and there's always new shows popping up that add something new to the genre. However, some of the best science fiction comes from the ones that have developed a strong fan base in the years since their release.

Science fiction is filled with cult classics, projects with a devoted audience that haven't experienced widespread popularity. A movie or TV show earns the title of cult classic over time, as it gains fans who obsess over every detail and create fun ways to celebrate it (like throwing toast while watching "The Rocky Horror Picture Show"). The genre lends itself to the campy, wild nature that tends to develop a dedicated following among audiences — especially with shows released over the last few decades.

Based on the audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes (also known as the Popcornmeter), these are the best science fiction cult classic TV shows. An audience is what turns something into a cult classic, so it's only right that the audience score is what's considered when ranking these shows. If you haven't watched them, now is the time to start — because it's never too late to join in on the fun.