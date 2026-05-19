10 Best Cult Classic Sci-Fi TV Shows, Ranked
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There's plenty of amazing science fiction series out there, and there's always new shows popping up that add something new to the genre. However, some of the best science fiction comes from the ones that have developed a strong fan base in the years since their release.
Science fiction is filled with cult classics, projects with a devoted audience that haven't experienced widespread popularity. A movie or TV show earns the title of cult classic over time, as it gains fans who obsess over every detail and create fun ways to celebrate it (like throwing toast while watching "The Rocky Horror Picture Show"). The genre lends itself to the campy, wild nature that tends to develop a dedicated following among audiences — especially with shows released over the last few decades.
Based on the audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes (also known as the Popcornmeter), these are the best science fiction cult classic TV shows. An audience is what turns something into a cult classic, so it's only right that the audience score is what's considered when ranking these shows. If you haven't watched them, now is the time to start — because it's never too late to join in on the fun.
10. V (1984)
- Cast: Marc Singer, Faye Grant, Jane Badler
- Creator: Kenneth Johnson
- Number of Episodes: 19
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%
- Where to Watch: Plex, Tubi
A series meant as a continuation of the 1983 miniseries of the same name, "V" follows the reaction to and fight against a reptilian alien species trying to take over Earth. Diana (Jane Badler), one of the aliens, is meant to be on trial, but is instead kidnapped by a company who wants her alien technology. There's also a group of humans fighting against the alien occupation, battling to take back the part of the planet that isn't covered in Red Dust, a biological weapon that affects the aliens.
While 1984's "V" isn't as good as the original miniseries, it has gained a cult following due to how topical it is — as well as just being an amazing show about an alien invasion. Showrunner Kenneth Johnson meant it as an allegory for anti-fascism, which came across to a portion of its audience. For others, it feeds into ever-present conspiracy theories about reptilian humanoids hiding in plain sight. Ultimately, it's a project that makes you think and creates conversation in a way other science fiction series of the time didn't.
Many remember how massive "V's" release was during their childhood, and the show continues to resonate with people today. "This was really something at the time," said one Reddit user. "Truly marked my [child] mind in a way only good [sci-fi] can: making you see truths about society[, ...] but in a fantastic setting that only accentuates the deeper truths being depicted."
9. The 4400
- Cast: Joel Gretsch, Jacqueline McKenzie, Patrick John Flueger
- Creators: René Echevarria, Scott Peters
- Number of Episodes: 45
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%
- Where to Watch: Tubi
What happens when 4,400 missing people suddenly reappear? That's what "The 4400" sets off to answer. Though each person disappeared at a different point in time, they're all back and exactly the same as they were when they vanished. Department of Homeland Security agents Diana Skouris (Jacqueline McKenzie) and Tom Baldwin (Joel Gretsch) are looking into the case, while the missing try to adjust after missing up to several decades of their lives.
Not only does "The 4400" reveal what happened to the group and who took them, but the show builds on that, creating factions among the 4,400 that are each fighting for a different version of their future. There's interesting technology, a refreshing lack of aliens, and complicated social dynamics. Though it technically ends on a cliffhanger, the journey is worth it.
The USA Network show first aired in 2004, ending its four season run in 2007. Critics enjoy the tone of the project, which Den of Geek's Karl Hodge calls "a soapy serial structure." While fans are disappointed with the numerous unanswered questions that the cliffhanger left, it's one of the best free-to-stream sci-fi series out there.
8. Farscape
- Cast: Ben Browder, Claudia Black, Anthony Simcoe
- Creator: Rockne S. O'Bannon
- Number of Episodes: 88
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%
- Where to Watch: Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi
Space politics collide when an astronaut, a living spaceship, and the military run into each other in "Farscape." John (Ben Browder) is an astronaut from Earth who ends up going through a wormhole. This journey puts him directly in the path of the Moya, the ship carrying a group evading the Peacekeepers, or the space military. That may sound a little confusing, but it makes sense after the pilot.
"Farscape" spent four seasons running from the Peacekeepers, including Scorpius, their reptilian-human leader. The interpersonal dynamics on the Moya also continue to cause problems, since none of them actually know each other; but that's what made the series different from its peers. Giant Freakin Robot argues that the Season 2 episode "Crackers Don't Matter" is what helped solidify the show's cult status. It's a truly wild episode, as the residents of the Moya become incredibly paranoid and try to turn on each other thanks to a new alien on board.
Audiences and critics alike loved "Farscape," with the character relationships standing out as a high point in reviews and comments. "Every single one of the actors fully committed to every bit of silliness, and their passion and completely raw performances in the serious parts made me fall in love with all of them," a Reddit user wrote about the show. "You can feel the chemistry between all the characters in a way that is truly rare on [TV]."
7. Space: 1999
- Cast: Martin Landau, Barbara Bain, Nick Tate
- Creators: Gerry Anderson, Sylvia Anderson
- Number of Episodes: 48
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%
- Where to Watch: Peacock, Prime Video, Tubi
In "Space: 1999," we've established a base on the Moon, conducting research and leaving nuclear waste on its dark side. However, an explosion causes movement in the Moon, effectively leaving the Earth without it — and everyone on the base with no way back home.
Released in the 1970s, "Space: 1999" takes a look at a future that requires astronauts to use the Moon as their ship as they try to find a new planet while drifting through the galaxy. It's a unique take on being lost in space and making contact with other life. The Moon ends up outside of our solar system, putting the survivors directly in the path of other societies but without a way to communicate their findings back home.
Many have favorable memories of watching the series as children and wish it had more recognition today. Audiences particularly love the show's theme song and visual effects. The Eagle, "Space: 1999's" space shuttle, is thought to be one of the best in sci-fi. "The Eagle is [...] God[-]tier design for a spacecraft," one Reddit user commented.
6. Earth 2
- Cast: Debrah Farentino, Clancy Brown, Sullivan Walker
- Creators: Michael Duggan, Carol Flint, Mark Levin
- Number of Episodes: 21
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%
- Where to Watch: Unavailable to stream
"Earth 2" follows a group of people traveling to an unknown planet in an effort to find a cure for a mysterious disease that only impacts children. Set in the future, Earth can't sustain life anymore, causing populations to move to space stations instead. The government isn't acknowledging the disease, so a group of parents take matters into their own hands and set out to find a new planet.
It's an interesting idea, combining popular aspects of the genre like space travel, mysterious illnesses, and fighting against the government. There are many different personal dynamics at play, from how the population is interacting between themselves and with the government — especially as the group decides to leave the space station without permission. But, unlike in "Farscape," the ship's inhabitants actually know each other.
"Earth 2" only had one season, despite the love from audiences. The series averages 92% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and while critics weren't quite as convinced, they still awarded it a positive score of 63%. The show has continued to stand out to those who saw it as a kid, with one Reddit user writing that "It's funny how some shows just stick with you. I remember this one and a few others that only had a single season, but I've never forgotten them."
5. Twin Peaks
- Cast: Kyle MacLachlan, Michael Ontkean, Mädchen Amick
- Creators: Mark Frost, David Lynch
- Number of Episodes: 48
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%
- Where to Watch: Paramount+, Pluto TV
"Twin Peaks" features Kyle MacLachlan as FBI agent Dale Cooper, who is trying to solve a murder case. While this isn't a typical premise for a science fiction show, figuring out who killed Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) becomes more than a simple whodunnit with a variety of strange occurrences.
"Twin Peaks" isn't just a science fiction series. It combines elements of the mystery, procedural, and horror genres as well, which creates an unforgettable viewing experience. The procedural and mystery aspects come in with the homicide case, but strange dreams and visions reinforce the sci-fi nature of the project. Everything is a bit twisty, forcing audiences to consider what's real and what isn't.
In addition to its cult classic status, the series has gone on to be considered one of the greatest shows of all time. It was a new concept when it was released, which appealed to audiences and critics alike, giving "Twin Peaks" a 92% audience score and a 78% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. "Nobody had seen anything quite like it and it broke some serious ground for dramas," one Reddit user said of the show.
4. Space: Above and Beyond
- Cast: Morgan Weisser, Kristen Cloke, Rodney Rowland
- Creators: Glen Morgan, James Wong
- Number of Episodes: 23
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%
- Where to Watch: Unavailable to stream
"Space: Above and Beyond" looks into a society that uses wormholes as a primary form of transportation. This is necessary because human technology hasn't advanced far enough for faster-than-light travel, and that becomes a problem when an alien species tries to take over the solar system. They do have that technology, and it makes fighting them off difficult — especially as they defeat human colonies on other planets. The series follows members of the United States Marine Corps fighting against those aliens.
The one-season wonder immediately garnered attention thanks to its movie-style pilot. While technically two episodes put together, it was effectively a TV movie that set up the premise well and hooked audiences. It's pretty heavy on the military premise, with one Reddit user describing it as "absolutely an advertisement for the United States Marine Corps," but Space.com argues that this is "unavoidable" and "doesn't get in the way of the entertainment."
"Space: Above and Beyond" is remembered for how well it handles space warfare. Many series feature humans in a prime position, but that isn't the case here. They are always on the bottom, fighting against aliens to regain their place in the galaxy, setting it apart from other science fiction offerings and making it one of the best one-season sci-fi series.
3. The Prisoner
- Cast: Patrick McGoohan, Angelo Muscat, Peter Swanwick
- Creator: Patrick McGoohan
- Number of Episodes: 17
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%
- Where to Watch: Prime Video, Tubi, YouTube
A British special agent is kidnapped and put in a strange community in "The Prisoner." Known only as Number Six (Patrick McGoohan), his designation within the Village, the agent has no idea why he's there or what they want from him. The residents of the Village continue to live life, but they aren't free to leave, stuck due to tight security and the mountainous landscape.
That doesn't sound like a science fiction series, does it? However, "The Prisoner" is a cult classic because of how it combines the sci-fi and psychological thriller genres. Number Six wants out, but whoever is holding him uses some unique tactics to keep him there. That's where the science fiction elements come in, including dream manipulation and mind control. Fans acknowledge it's a weird show, especially when it comes to the genre, but that's why it has a cult following.
With a 100% from critics and a 93% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Prisoner" receives praise for being considered foundational to the modern direction of science fiction. "Patrick McGoohan's 'The Prisoner' is to television science fiction what Stanley Kubrick's '2001: A Space Odyssey' is to cinematic sci-fi," said MeierMovies.
2. Firefly
- Cast: Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres, Alan Tudyk
- Creator: Joss Whedon
- Number of Episodes: 14
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%
- Where to Watch: Disney+, Hulu
"Firefly" follows a group living outside of society on the Serenity spaceship. After a civil war, many choose to live on planets outside of the control of the Alliance, the government powerhouse comprising of China and the United States. The series is a space Western, and the "Western" part comes into play because the planets that the Alliance doesn't control are a parallel to the Western part of America before statehood.
With only 14 episodes, "Firefly" has quite the timeline – consisting of the movie "Serenity," comic books and novels, and an incoming animated series. It's widely considered one that was cancelled too soon, and the cult following behind it is extensive. Some fans attribute this to the fan base surrounding the show's creator Joss Whedon, who was coming off the wildly successful "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."
Like others on this list, "Firefly" successfully combines multiple genres while creating dynamic characters that are brought to life by a great cast. It also helps that, even though it was prematurely cancelled by Fox, the film allowed the creative team to finish the story and gave fans more material to latch on to.
1. Mystery Science Theater 3000
- Cast: Joel Hodgson, Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy
- Creator: Joel Hodgson
- Number of Episodes: 230
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%
- Where to Watch: Peacock, Plex, Sling
The scientists on the Satellite of Love spaceship take people on board and make them watch movies in "Mystery Science Theater 3000." This doesn't sound that bad, until the scientists' goals become clear: They want to use a movie to mess with the watcher's mind. The original movie watcher, Joel Robinson (Joel Hodgson), does everything he can to not succumb to the madness, and the main thing that helps is building robots.
Not only does "Mystery Science Theater 3000" have a cult following, but it's one of the best low-budget science fiction series of all time. Each episode is meant for a two-hour airtime, actually showing audiences the movie the test subjects are forced to view. It's such a unique premise that has yet to be matched or replicated today.
With a 98% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, "Mystery Science Theater 3000" remains a standout in the science fiction genre. "'MST3K' is one of the most important 'nerd shows' that was ever made," one Reddit user stated. Fans love to discuss their favorite episodes and featured movies; and though revival seasons have been made over the last several decades, the original seasons from the '80s and '90s remain the best.