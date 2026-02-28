10 Best Sci-Fi Shows Streaming For Free

If you're a fan of small-screen sci-fi, you will never have a shortage of good stuff to watch. And thanks to the wonders of streaming, thousands of hours of sci-fi TV shows are available on demand at the literal push of a button. However, as we all know, it can be expensive having even one streaming service these days, let alone several of them. So what if you want to watch some on demand sci-fi TV but are trying to scale back on your streaming service budget?

Fortunately, there are multiple 100% free — though ad-supported — streaming services out there, from Pluto TV to Tubi, Plex, and more. And those services not only have tons of sci-fi TV on them, but even some of the best sci-fi TV shows of all time. We have gathered here what we believe are the ten best sci-fi shows that are currently available to stream on one or more free streaming services, including handy links that will take you right to each show.