10 Best Sci-Fi Shows About Alien Invasions, Ranked

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Science fiction often takes audiences across the galaxy, seeing unknown worlds and creatures. It's typically a way to escape from reality and see something amazing — until the extraterrestrials invade. Where did they come from? What do they want? And how will we save Earth from them? These are the questions the characters ask themselves as we watch from our couches.

Alien invasions are a genre staple, presenting an antagonist to root against, epic action as humans try to defeat them, and the constant question of what or who else exists in the universe. Sometimes they look like us, hiding in plain sight. Other times, they are a bit more obvious in their appearance. Regardless of their shape, 99% of the time they want to kill humans and take over the planet. Usually in that order.

While there are plenty of great alien invasion movies, sometimes you want to watch a story that takes place across multiple episodes or seasons. From iconic franchises to recent comedies, these sci-fi shows are the best to feature alien invasions, based on their reviews and impact on the genre.