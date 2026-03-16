10 Best Sci-Fi Shows About Alien Invasions, Ranked
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Science fiction often takes audiences across the galaxy, seeing unknown worlds and creatures. It's typically a way to escape from reality and see something amazing — until the extraterrestrials invade. Where did they come from? What do they want? And how will we save Earth from them? These are the questions the characters ask themselves as we watch from our couches.
Alien invasions are a genre staple, presenting an antagonist to root against, epic action as humans try to defeat them, and the constant question of what or who else exists in the universe. Sometimes they look like us, hiding in plain sight. Other times, they are a bit more obvious in their appearance. Regardless of their shape, 99% of the time they want to kill humans and take over the planet. Usually in that order.
While there are plenty of great alien invasion movies, sometimes you want to watch a story that takes place across multiple episodes or seasons. From iconic franchises to recent comedies, these sci-fi shows are the best to feature alien invasions, based on their reviews and impact on the genre.
10. V: The Series
- Cast: Marc Singer, Faye Grant, Jane Badler
- Creator: Kenneth Johnson
- Number of Episodes: 19
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 67%
- Where to Watch: Plex, The Roku Channel, Tubi
Carnivorous reptilian extraterrestrials that initially appear humanoid invade Earth in "V: The Series." Following the events of a 1983 miniseries called "V" and the 1984 miniseries "V: The Final Battle," the leader of the aliens, named Diana (Jane Badler), is facing charges for invading the planet and killing humans. However, companies want in on their technology, so one of them kidnaps Diana before her trial, resulting in members of the human resistance movement going on the search for her.
"V: The Series" is an interesting alien invasion show because, at first, the creatures presented themselves as wanting to live alongside humans. The double-cross comes later — and the parallels to 1940s Germany hit hard and fast. This all sets the tone for what the series would really be like. "'V' is successful because it avoids the predictable," Ed Siegel wrote for the Boston Globe. "It relies on surprise and suspense rather than spoonfeeding and condescension."
The characters are also well-written, especially the antagonists like Diana. Siegel says that "the most intriguing characters in 'V' are the most evil." Noel Holston of the Orlando Sentinel agrees, writing that the show "could use a lot more of Diana" and her "funny lines." Are there great villains in other alien invasion series? Sure, but Diana might be one of the best — and perhaps most timely.
9. Invasion
- Cast: William Fichtner, Eddie Cibrian, Tyler Labine
- Creator: Shaun Cassidy
- Number of Episodes: 22
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 73%
- Where to Watch: Prime Video, The Roku Channel, YouTube
"Invasion" focuses on the arrival of water-based aliens after a hurricane hits Florida. At first, it isn't obvious what's going on, since the extraterrestrials can take over human bodies. Park ranger Russell Varon (Eddie Cibrian) soon begins to recognize what's happening, especially after people turn up dead with odd injuries.
Despite the weather event that brings the aliens to town, "Invasion" focuses on building strong characters, particularly in the dynamic between Russell and his brother-in-law Dave (Tyler Labine). Matthew Gilbert of the Boston Globe calls the latter "a critical character" because "he drives the narrative by pushing Russell to investigate the strange light situation." Combined with the tense relationship Russell has with his ex-wife, the show focuses on the humanity of it all, rather than just the extraterrestrials.
Despite strong critic reviews, "Invasion" was ultimately cancelled after a single season. Airing just after Hurricane Katrina made landfall across the southern United States in 2005, a series about a hurricane bringing aliens to that very area was unintentionally ill-timed. It's widely considered a one-season wonder, with the AV Club calling it "a slow burn" that made "rote alien-invasion story into an investigation of frayed family dynamics," while The Huffington Post says that the show "did an amazing job of building tension."
8. 3 Body Problem
- Cast: Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Rosalind Chao
- Creators: David Benioff, D. B. Weiss, Alexander Woo
- Number of Episodes: 8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 78%
- Where to Watch: Netflix
What happens when you combine the Cold War, extraterrestrials, and scientific discovery into one show? You get Netflix's "3 Body Problem," a series based on the "Remembrance of Earth's Past" trilogy by Liu Cixin. The space race wasn't just about getting up there — it was about who could make contact with aliens first, and that's what Dr. Ye Wenjie (Rosalind Chao, Zine Tseng) is trying to do. However, any choices she and her team make directly impacts the future, which is mirrored with a storyline in present-day London.
While many alien invasion series focus on the people or the creatures themselves, "3 Body Problem" roots its narrative in the science of it all, and that's what appealed to audiences and critics. "The main attraction is the knot of brain-busters that are the fabric of the show," Michael Ordoña writes for the San Francisco Chronicle. "Because everything seems so well thought out, the stakes feel high." The science gives way to a story where every moving piece matters, especially when it's impacting the future.
Though "3 Body Problem" is not yet complete, it's clear it will go down as one of the best in the genre. The adaptation improves upon the book, making the science digestible with more of a focus on the characters, while still maintaining the grandeur of the ideas. "If they pull it off, this could be one of the great science-fiction television shows of all time," Empire's John Nugent says.
7. People of Earth
- Cast: Wyatt Cenac, Ana Gasteyer, Oscar Nuñez
- Creator: David Jenkins
- Number of Episodes: 20
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%
- Where to Watch: Prime Video, YouTube
"People of Earth" follows an alien abductee support group and the journalist writing about them. However, the writer, Ozzie (Wyatt Cenac), discovers that he may also be an alien abductee survivor as memories trickle back to him. The narrative not only features those in the support group, but the antics of extraterrestrials both in space and on Earth involved, which include three different species trying to take over the planet.
The series has a unique premise for an alien invasion story, leaning more into comedy than the starker tones that can often accompany this subgenre of science fiction. "People of Earth" makes for a great change of pace for those interested in alien invasions, but wanting something lighter in tone, too. That said, the emotional depth of the narrative, like Ozzie realizing he is also a victim, or that his boss, Jonathan (Michael Cassidy), is an alien who has swapped sides, gives you people to root for.
"People of Earth" resonates with audiences and critics alike, boasting a 89% and 87% on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively, because it successfully weaves the comedy into the emotional depth. "The show has a solid amount of humor, but ultimately, comedy is a background tool for a show that deals with topics like trauma, empathy, and trust," John Hugar wrote for the AV Club.
6. Roswell
- Cast: Shiri Appleby, Jason Behr, Brendan Fehr
- Creator: Jason Katims
- Number of Episodes: 61
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%
- Where to Watch: Fandango at Home
What happens when some local teens are actually aliens? That's what "Roswell" explores. Max (Jason Behr) and his sister Isabel (Katherine Heigl) are not humans, though they're disguised as them — they're actually royalty from the planet Antar. However, they risk their façade when Max saves Liz (Shiri Appleby) after a shooting at the local diner. Like anyone who's been spontaneously healed, she has some big questions, and Max lets her in on his secret.
Compared to other alien invasion narratives, "Roswell" focuses on its teen demographic, and it works well. Max and his struggles, being that he's technically supposed to be hiding from rival extraterrestrials, take on a different meaning when he's also meant to blend in as a student in the small New Mexico town.
When juxtaposed with typical teen drama, especially once he and Liz start dating, it forces them all to make decisions they arguably aren't ready for, while winding up in conflicts based on classic tropes. It's the best of youthful drama and science fiction wrapped up in one show.
Upon release, "Roswell" received strong critic reviews, which are reflected in an 87% for the first season on Rotten Tomatoes. Gail Pennington of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch calls the series "a well-executed allegory of the teen-age years," while Bill Goodykoontz wrote for the Arizona Republic that it "makes excellent use of the one true thing everybody feels feels in high school."
5. Falling Skies
- Cast: Noah Wyle, Moon Bloodgood, Drew Roy
- Creator: Robert Rodat
- Number of Episodes: 52
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 79%
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube
Starring Noah Wyle in the lead role, "Falling Skies" is set after the alien invasion, following survivors in Boston in the months after several different types of extraterrestrials arrive on Earth. The aliens have advanced technology that allows them to use drones to continuously exterminate humankind. Tom Mason (Wyle), a history professor, is part of a group trying to stop the aliens, serving as second-in-command while looking for his son.
The series boasts a long-running mystery that isn't resolved until several seasons in, asking why the aliens invaded in the first place. Usually their goal is clear from the start; whether it's because they're after our resources, or simply want to take the planet as their own. "Falling Skies" leaves audiences in the dark, letting them speculate for seasons until the extraterrestrials' goals are clear. It makes not only for a great science fiction show, but a well-done mystery.
With an 81% on Rotten Tomatoes for the first season, critics highlight that the series benefits from following the aftermath rather than the initial invasion. "Serious without being grim, uplifting without being saccharine, 'Falling Skies' dares to image what feature films will not — a world in which Will Smith or Aaron Eckhart did not bring down the mother ship in time," Mary McNamara wrote for the Los Angeles Times.
4. Resident Alien
- Cast: Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds
- Creator: Chris Sheridan
- Number of Episodes: 44
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Peacock
When an extraterrestrial meant to eliminate humankind begins to have quandaries about his task, it makes for an interesting story. "Resident Alien" is about the titular alien (Alan Tudyk), now masquerading as Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle, learning more about humans, and eventually having human emotions. This results in him going against his mission and working to protect humanity instead of exterminating them.
"Resident Alien" is rooted in comedy, much like "People of Earth." Centering the story around a single extraterrestrial who, with the click of the button from a device (that he lost in his crash landing), could kill everyone, lets the series be a character study. "Harry" isn't the first alien to turn their back on their kind, but getting to see it play out on an individual level, especially when that alien is played by Tudyk, is the selling point of the show.
With a 98% season average from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, "Resident Alien" stands out because of Tudyk's performance. It isn't just another non-human role for his resume — it's one that he fully leans into, creating a strong focal point for the show. "It's a wonderful performance: just eccentric enough to stay plausibly human, Tudyk maximises the laughs and the melancholy," Lucy Mangan wrote for The Guardian, with Slant Magazine agreeing that "Tudyk brings a delectable eccentricity to his role."
3. Colony
- Cast: Josh Holloway, Sarah Wayne Callies, Peter Jacobson
- Creators: Carlton Cuse, Ryan J. Condal
- Number of Episodes: 36
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%
- Where to Watch: Prime Video, The Roku Channel
"Colony" is a dystopian science fiction series, focused on a Los Angeles controlled by a group called the Transitional Authority. They aren't the extraterrestrials, but they serve them, maintaining a police state and keeping everyone under surveillance. Will (Josh Holloway) is a Redhat, or a human the aliens trust and use to sniff out dissenting individuals as a way of maintaining control. However, his wife, Katie (Sarah Wayne Callies), works for the resistance, causing the two to swap information.
The series is less about the aliens and more about how humans react to it. A married couple on opposite sides of an alien invasion because of what they deem necessary to survive? It makes for an intriguing dynamic that helps push the narrative forward, especially since that isn't the only struggle they face. One of their sons is in another part of the city, one they don't have access to, and the parents, along with their two other children, all react to that differently.
"Colony" becomes a show not just about fighting against invaders, but about fighting for family. That resonated well with audiences and critics, with an 80% and 92%, respectively, on Rotten Tomatoes. USA Today's Robert Bianco argues the series "feels like something fresh, interesting and worth following" because of its focus on "the ethical choices occupation forces upon a conquered population."
2. The X-Files
- Cast: David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson, Robert Patrick
- Creator: Chris Carter
- Number of Episodes: 218
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 74%
- Where to Watch: Disney, Hulu
Special Agent Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) is a hopeful believer — he's willing to hear a conspiracy theorist out, believes in the unknown, and is pretty sure the government is hiding something. On the other hand, Special Agent Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) is a doctor with a scientist's skeptical mind — she needs hard facts and empirical evidence. While that might make them seemingly at odds, it creates what is one of the best case-solving partnerships on television.
"The X-Files" is science fiction meets procedural drama. Scully and Mulder tackle a monster of the week in many episodes, though there's always the overarching story of the government's intricate cover-up of aliens and their eventual plan to colonize the planet. It's combining the best of the genres into something that has enjoyed a long-lasting cultural impact and appeal.
The series has been an important influence not just in science fiction, but across television itself. Mulder and Scully are the blueprints for TV partnerships like the lead pairing of "Bones," influenced the use of the word "ship" in the fandom space, and there's even a phenomenon called the Scully Effect to refer to strong female characters in typically male-dominated spaces.
1. Star Trek: The Original Series
- Cast: William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley
- Creator: Gene Roddenberry
- Number of Episodes: 79
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%
- Where to Watch: Paramount+, Pluto TV
The Starship Enterprise explores the galaxy, often helping people along the way. However, there is always the downside of running into unfriendly aliens who will do anything they can to infiltrate the ship, including disguising themselves as humans or simply attacking the vessel. Led by Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner), the crew of the Enterprise experiences everything from odd diseases, emergency landings, and even a time where their captain is split into two different people.
"Star Trek" was the beginning of a media franchise that would continue to build upon itself for decades. With new series and films regularly, like the latest installment "Starfleet Academy," it only continues to grow, developing a rich galaxy that is more than just trying to prevent aliens from invading planets. While defense is still an important part of Starfleet's mission, audiences get to see the organization from all sides and how much really goes into protecting space for everyone to share.
"Star Trek" changed the way forward for science fiction. It set a standard that many struggle to meet, even if that wasn't apparent upon the show's initial release. Movies try to copy "Star Trek," networks try to build multi-show sci-fi universes to compete with it, but nothing compares to Captain Kirk's adventures on the Enterprise.