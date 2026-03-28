10 Best Sci-Fi Shows With Only One Season
In the world of streaming that we enjoy today, there's no shortage of shows out there to choose from. From fantasy and horror to Westerns and mystery, you can find just about any type of drama across various online platforms. This, of course, is also true of science fiction, which is easier to find than ever. There are tons of sci-fi shows out there that have made their way to the forefront of pop culture, but what about the ones that we've left behind?
Before streaming, it was far too common that science fiction programs were canceled before finding a lasting audience, leading to the dreaded one-and-done season that typically ended things on a cliffhanger. But despite these shows not progressing beyond a single season, many of them become cult hits that remain well-worth watching all these years later. Considering some of the most notable of these short-lived sci-fi classics, we've put together a list of the best of the bunch.
A quick disclaimer before we begin: We tried to avoid any limited series or miniseries here. So, if you notice that picks like Steven Spielberg's "Taken" or Damon Lindelof's "Watchmen" are absent, that's why. Instead, we're sticking to sci-fi shows that were always intended to go on longer, but sadly never got the chance. With that in mind, here are some of the best science fiction programs that tragically only ran a single season.
Caprica
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Created By: Remi Aubuchon, Ronald D. Moore
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Cast: Eric Stoltz, Esai Morales, Paula Malcomson
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Episode Count: 19
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Rotten Tomatoes Score: 81%
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Where to Watch: Peacock
Spawning out of Syfy's mega-hit "Battlestar Galactica" (which ran for four seasons and a miniseries, by comparison), creator Ronald D. Moore teamed up with Remi Aubuchon for the prequel series "Caprica." Set on the eponymous homeworld, this series was completely different tonally from its predecessor. "It's about a society that's running out of control with a wild-eyed glint in its eye," Moore once told Variety. While there are strong connections to "BSG," "Caprica" thrives because it's its own thing.
Of course, there are still Cylons at play here, though these prototype versions are not quite as complex as the ones seen in the original series. Instead, "Caprica" boldly pivots from space battles and survivalist moral plays to political machinations and the familial rivalry between the Adamas and the Graystones. In many ways, it was more of a sci-fi-flavored soap opera that works as a novel companion piece to "Battlestar Galactica" (if you watch the franchise in the correct order).
Despite Syfy's failure to see the series through, "Caprica" was well-received by critics. Rob Owen from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette wrote, "'Caprica' gives a more forceful, potential-filled first impression than the 'Battlestar Galactica' pilot [and] miniseries." Nevertheless, the show's low ratings ultimately led to its impromptu cancellation, leaving many fans yearning for more.
Dark Skies
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Created By: Brent Friedman, Bryce Zabel
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Cast: Eric Close, Megan Ward, J. T. Walsh
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Episode Count: 19
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Rotten Tomatoes Score: 67%
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Where to Watch: Unavailable
It's hard to overstate the impact that "The X-Files" had on television in the 1990s, but one obvious result was that every network wanted its own paranormal series that would become a surefire hit. In 1996, NBC tried its hand at the UFO conspiracy concept with the short-lived "Dark Skies," and it was far more than an "X-Files" rip-off. Frankly, it had the more interesting mythology.
The tagline reads "history as we know it is a lie," and the rest of "Dark Skies" aimed to pay off that promise. Set in the 1960s, when a young couple discovers that the secret government agency Majestic 12 has been covering up the existence of aliens (called "The Hive") since the Roswell incident in the 1940s, they learn that these body-snatching extraterrestrials aim to change the course of human history by influencing key moments as they happen — such as the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
In retrospect, Paul Mavis of Drunk TV deemed the show "the best conspiracy of the '90s," and there's definitely some merit to that. "Dark Skies" planned to rewrite American history through the early 2000s through the alien invasion angle, though it was canceled due to low ratings before it had the chance. If you can find this alien invasion drama (select episode may be found on YouTube), it's absolutely worth a revisit after all these years.
Space: Above and Beyond
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Created By: Glen Morgan, James Wong
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Cast: Kristen Cloke, Morgan Weisser, Rodney Rowland
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Episode Count: 23
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Rotten Tomatoes Score: 70%
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Where to Watch: YouTube
After writers Glen Morgan and James Wong left "The X-Files" behind, they tried their hand at an original concept: "Space: Above and Beyond." Set in the year 2063, the program followed futuristic U.S. Marines dubbed "Wildcards" as they fought valiantly against an alien threat known only as "the Chigs." In very "Starship Troopers"-like fashion (though it actually predated the film), the whole thing meditates on the "us vs. them" brand of interstellar warfare that we can't get enough of.
Unfortunately, "Space: Above and Beyond" only ran a single (albeit full) season, ending the program on a cliffhanger. But despite that, this starship drama is a thrilling watch. With a capable cast and a fascinating mythology that makes this series an easy binge, you'll wonder why you didn't know about this "Space" program sooner — though it probably had to do with the high production costs, which some have speculated was why it was canceled. Plus, with "X-Files" writers in charge, you know there's a conspiratorial element as well.
"While it didn't last, it still made quite a mark," wrote Phelim O'Neill in retrospect for The Guardian, "and influenced much of what followed." Some dated '90s elements aside (some of the effects don't quite hold up), "Space: Above and Beyond" was a unique take on the sci-fi genre that deserves higher praise. Unless you find a DVD copy to watch the series in full, episodes can generally be found on YouTube.
V: The Series
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Created By: Kenneth Johnson
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Cast: Marc Singer, Faye Grant, Jane Badler
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Episode Count: 19
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Rotten Tomatoes Score: 67%
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Where to Watch: Prime Video
The rise and the fall of the "V" franchise ought to be studied, because Kenneth Johnson's first post-"The Incredible Hulk" hit is a sci-fi program worthy of re-examination. After the hit "V" miniseries in 1983 kick-started the narrative, continuing with the three-part "V: The Final Battle," NBC tried to capitalize on the success of the budding franchise by turning it into a weekly series titled "V: The Series." As the Resistance continues to fight the invading Visitors, the franchise takes an interesting turn.
"V: The Series" begins with the truth about the Visitors — that they're alien reptile creatures — being revealed to the world, though they somehow maintain a foothold in the public's good graces. The show itself was a serious product of its time. The practical effects, the strange on-off episodes, the episode retcons that deliberately rewrite entire plotlines — it's all there. Unfortunately, some of these quirks were the result of tight budgets mixed with an absent viewership, which put "V" out to pasture before its time.
As Nick Coleman from the Minneapolis Star and Tribune noted back in '84, "Just because a lot about 'V' is funny doesn't mean it's not good fun. It has a lot going for it" (via Newspapers). It's worth noting that "V" and "V: The Final Battle" are necessary watches if you want to understand the plot of "The Series," but that'll only make you love it more.
Invasion
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Created By: Shaun Cassidy
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Cast: William Fichtner, Eddie Cibrian, Kari Matchett
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Episode Count: 22
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Rotten Tomatoes Score: 73%
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Where to Watch: The Roku Channel
Following the success of "Lost," ABC doubled down on the conspiracy-ridden sci-fi ensemble with "Invasion." No, we're not talking about the 2021 AppleTV series (here are some shows like that "Invasion"), but rather the Shaun Cassidy-created drama set in the heart of Florida in the aftermath of a mysterious hurricane that leads to the gradual replacement of an entire town. Yes, it's very "Invasion of the Body Snatchers," and yes, it unfortunately hit the airwaves around the same time as Hurricane Katrina.
For 22 episodes, "Invasion" questioned our assumptions that alien life must come from the stars above. Rather, the series redirected the attention of one Florida park ranger to the depths of the ocean below for answers. With a mythology-rich story that combines blended family drama with the presence of alien life, the show sadly proved too plot-heavy for the network – which erroneously aired "Invasion" right after "Lost." What could have been another sure hit for ABC tragically became background noise.
Like "Dark Skies" before it, "Invasion" aimed to produce an even more layered mythology over time. It was to be revealed that the aliens were kickstarting the next stage of human evolution, and that there was nothing our heroes could do to stop it. Although critics generally adored the show, the "Lost" comparisons proved too much in the end.
The Prisoner
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Created By: Patrick McGoohan
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Cast: Patrick McGoohan, Angelo Muscat, Peter Swanwick
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Episode Count: 17
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Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%
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Where to Watch: Prime Video, Pluto TV, Tubi
The only British series on this list, "The Prisoner," was equal parts spy thriller, psychological drama, and science fiction wonder. Created by "Danger Man" star Patrick McGoohan (who also starred as the unnamed "Number Six"), the series followed a former secret agent who resigns, only to be banished to "The Village," a prison society where he is now confined, seemingly for good. Although McGoohan only wanted the show to run for a single season, it's a shame it didn't last longer.
Very Orwellian in function, the entire premise of "The Prisoner" largely revolved around breaking down Six (who refuses to identify as a number) and conforming him to the society around him. Maintaining his individualism in hopes of securing his freedom, he fights the system as best he can from within, unable to escape and build his own life. Talk about counterculture in stylish British action — one that AMC failed to replicate when it attempted a remake decades later.
Over 50 years later, "The Prisoner" maintains an impressive cult following, and for good reason. An intelligent, well-written drama that speaks to many of our modern fears of surveillance today. As Steve Rose wrote for The Guardian, eulogising McGoohan (who died in 2009), "Without 'The Prisoner,' we'd never have had cryptic, [mind-bending] TV series like 'Twin Peaks' or 'Lost.'" You may wonder how a single-season British series might have so much influence on television, but you'd have to see it for yourself.
FlashForward
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Created By: Brannon Braga, David S. Goyer
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Cast: Joseph Fiennes, John Cho, Jack Davenport
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Episode Count: 22
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Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%
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Where to Watch: Prime Video, Apple TV
Considered by some to be an overhyped show canceled too soon, "FlashForward" was a bucket full of television potential. The premise alone was a fascinating gimmick that turned into a powerful vehicle for deeply human drama as the titular "flashforward" event (which allowed everyone to see 2.5 years into the future) pushed mankind to wonder as to whether our lives are predetermined or malleable. The rest of the series, thus, attempts to find an answer.
Based loosely on a novel by Robert J. Sawyer, "FlashForward" shocked audiences weekly as ABC's next big event series, only to be canceled before getting to the root of it all. With a high-concept premise and a strong ensemble cast, it was no wonder that "FlashForward" became an instant critical darling that diehard fans still fawn over today. The only question is, how on Earth did it fail?
As an innovative combination of philosophy and science fiction that certainly earned its place in the pop culture zeitgeist, "FlashForward" was addictive, fresh, and far more intelligent than expected. But audiences weren't quite ready. A gradual decrease in viewership sealed its fate before it really had the chance to take off — and overlapping with the final season of "Lost" likely didn't help either.
Almost Human
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Created By: J.H. Wyman
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Cast: Karl Urban, Michael Ealy, Minka Kelly
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Episode Count: 13
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Rotten Tomatoes Score: 69%
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Where to Watch: Apple TV
Following the end of "Fringe," showrunner J.H. Wyman returned to Fox soon after with a powerful new idea in mind: "Almost Human." Clearly inspired by the world of "Blade Runner," the futuristic police procedural paired up a human detective with a "synthetic" android who mimics human emotion. As a result, the pair became an unstoppable unit, slowly befriending one another as prejudices gradually faded away.
Set in the post-tech boom of 2048, the New Pittsburgh duo find themselves dealing with everything from cyber terrorists and genetically engineered warriors to organized crime rings and serial killers. The possibilities were endless with Detective Kennex (Karl Urban) and Dorian (Michael Ealy) on the case, making "Almost Human" a must-watch every week. The chemistry between Urban and Ealy is absolute dynamite, by the way, so there's no doubt that it became the best robot cop series ever.
"Almost Human" never got the love it deserved. Despite a growing cult following and general critical enthusiasm, the series was axed by Fox a bit prematurely (likely due to a mixture of high production costs and low ratings). Still, it's a riveting series that, as Entertainment Weekly critic Dalton Ross astutely noted, "captures your imagination for a show that could explore our romance with technology, for better and worse, and how technology is simultaneously expanding and diminishing our humanity."
Kolchak: The Night Stalker
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Created By: Jeff Rice
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Cast: Darren McGavin, Simon Oakland, Jack Grinnage
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Episode Count: 20
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Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%
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Where to Watch: Peacock
The thematic precursor to shows like "The X-Files" and "Supernatural," if any show minted the "paranormal procedural," it was "Kolchak: The Night Stalker." Based on the Kolchak novels by Jeff Rice and spawning from the made-for-TV films "The Night Stalker" and "The Night Strangler," Darren McGavin (yes, the dad from "A Christmas Story") returned as the sometimes intrepid reporter for some more adventures into the unknown.
Although certainly sci-fi in nature, "Kolchak" also delved into fantasy and horror, sometimes even combining genres along the way. McGavin's Carl Kolchak would be sent by the Independent News Service to a new location each week to collect his findings about whatever strangeness was occurring this time. From invisible aliens and androids to vampires, ghosts, ape-men, and lizard creatures, Kolchak faced them all.
"Kolchak: The Night Stalker" didn't last very long on ABC due to falling ratings and McGavin's lack of interest, but it secured itself a serious cult following upon syndication. Beloved by modern critics and audiences alike, it's the type of network procedural that stands tall as an impressive look at the future of the genre. Like "The Prisoner," "The Night Stalker" received a short-lived TV remake that you've likely forgotten about, but nothing really compares to the original television classic.
Firefly
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Created By: Joss Whedon
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Cast: Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres, Alan Tudyk
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Episode Count: 14
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Rotten Tomatoes Score: 77%
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Where to Watch: Hulu
Doubling as one of the most binge-worthy sci-fi shows of all time, "Firefly" is a name that still evokes warm feelings even decades later. Set in a distant future where humanity has expanded into the stars, the Joss Whedon classic follows a group of derelict outsiders aboard the Firefly-class starship Serenity as they take odd jobs and avoid government attention. In many ways, "Firefly" is a space Western, which was always part of its overly rusty charm.
"Firefly's" popularity isn't exactly a secret. After Fox prematurely canceled the program, fans were quite vocal about their love for this strange crew; ultimately, a follow-up film, "Serenity," hit theaters a few years later. The character dynamics were just as memorable on the big screen, though the feature only made fans miss "Firefly" more. In some ways, however, it's probably better that the show didn't go on, because as it stands now, it simply remains a boatload of potential.
Interestingly, not all critics adored "Firefly" upon first watch. Beyond that, the network aired episodes out of order, causing confusion and a decrease in viewership. Nevertheless, a cult following emerged, and many have become more favorable to the series in hindsight. Indeed, as a hit with modern critics and audiences alike, "Firefly" is one of those sci-fi gems that you simply have to see at least once. "You can't take the sky from me" is more than a catchphrase; it's a lifestyle for the Serenity crew.