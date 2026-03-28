10 Best Sci-Fi Shows With Only One Season

In the world of streaming that we enjoy today, there's no shortage of shows out there to choose from. From fantasy and horror to Westerns and mystery, you can find just about any type of drama across various online platforms. This, of course, is also true of science fiction, which is easier to find than ever. There are tons of sci-fi shows out there that have made their way to the forefront of pop culture, but what about the ones that we've left behind?

Before streaming, it was far too common that science fiction programs were canceled before finding a lasting audience, leading to the dreaded one-and-done season that typically ended things on a cliffhanger. But despite these shows not progressing beyond a single season, many of them become cult hits that remain well-worth watching all these years later. Considering some of the most notable of these short-lived sci-fi classics, we've put together a list of the best of the bunch.

A quick disclaimer before we begin: We tried to avoid any limited series or miniseries here. So, if you notice that picks like Steven Spielberg's "Taken" or Damon Lindelof's "Watchmen" are absent, that's why. Instead, we're sticking to sci-fi shows that were always intended to go on longer, but sadly never got the chance. With that in mind, here are some of the best science fiction programs that tragically only ran a single season.