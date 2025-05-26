Who Killed Laura Palmer In Twin Peaks?

"Twin Peaks" was a TV-changing series about many things: sawmill politics, Tibetan mysticism, teenage shenanigans, epic donut spreads, the never-ending quest for silent draperies ... and at the center of it all, the enduring mystery of who killed small-town sweetheart and homecoming queen Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee). After nearly two seasons of misdirections and side quests, viewers finally learned the answer in Season 2, Episode 7 ("Lonely Souls") when Laura's killer is revealed to be none other than her loving father, Leland Palmer (Ray Wise), albeit under possession by a demonic entity named Bob.

As revealed in the Season 2 premiere "May the Giant Be With You" ("Episode 8"), FBI agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) had already concluded Laura's killer was demonically possessed by Bob (Frank Silva), an evil interdimensional entity who relishes his victims' suffering. During "Lonely Souls," Leland's possession is revealed as his face is seen morphing into the demon's while transforming into Bob and then brutally attacking and killing Laura's identical cousin Maddy (also played by Sheryl Lee). The series goes on to reveal that Leland's possession began as a child, and under Bob's control, he'd spent years sexually abusing his daughter.

Until the big revelation, the cast had still been in the dark about Laura's killer. Wise, who was himself the dad of a small daughter at the time, later told AV Club, "The thought of a man being the murderer of his own daughter was anathema to me," adding, "I didn't want to be the murderer."