5 Worst Comic Book Movie Reboots Of All Time

Ever since director Bryan Singer's 2000 film "X-Men," comic book movies have been big business in Hollywood. Granted, some of the best superhero movies came long before "X-Men" stormed into theaters, including films like "Superman: The Motion Picture," "Blade," and a handful of others. Still, Singer's adaptation of everyone's favorite Marvel mutants kickstarted superhero movie popularity in the 21st century, and they've been killing it ever since.

Franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe have dominated throughout the 2000s and 2010s, pulling in over $30 billion combined. Of course, not every superhero movie performs as expected, and when a franchise takes some time off, that gives filmmakers the chance to do a comic book movie reboot. This has happened several times over the years, and some revived film franchises do incredibly well. "Fantastic Four: First Steps" managed to rake in over $500 million, while "The Amazing Spider-Man" picked up after director Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy failed to move forward with a fourth film.

Those superhero movie reboots made money, and fans enjoyed watching them, so rebooted comic book franchises occasionally work. Then there are the redone films that failed, either with critics and audiences, financially, or both. That happens more often than you might think. It's never easy to recapture the magic of what worked before. Attempts like these five all tried to pick up a fallen franchise to breathe new life into it, and they all failed, becoming the worst comic book movie reboots of all time.