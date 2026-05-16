5 Worst Comic Book Movie Reboots Of All Time
Ever since director Bryan Singer's 2000 film "X-Men," comic book movies have been big business in Hollywood. Granted, some of the best superhero movies came long before "X-Men" stormed into theaters, including films like "Superman: The Motion Picture," "Blade," and a handful of others. Still, Singer's adaptation of everyone's favorite Marvel mutants kickstarted superhero movie popularity in the 21st century, and they've been killing it ever since.
Franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe have dominated throughout the 2000s and 2010s, pulling in over $30 billion combined. Of course, not every superhero movie performs as expected, and when a franchise takes some time off, that gives filmmakers the chance to do a comic book movie reboot. This has happened several times over the years, and some revived film franchises do incredibly well. "Fantastic Four: First Steps" managed to rake in over $500 million, while "The Amazing Spider-Man" picked up after director Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy failed to move forward with a fourth film.
Those superhero movie reboots made money, and fans enjoyed watching them, so rebooted comic book franchises occasionally work. Then there are the redone films that failed, either with critics and audiences, financially, or both. That happens more often than you might think. It's never easy to recapture the magic of what worked before. Attempts like these five all tried to pick up a fallen franchise to breathe new life into it, and they all failed, becoming the worst comic book movie reboots of all time.
TMNT (2007)
While the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" started out as a black-and-white independent comic book series, it didn't become widely known until 1987's animated show of the same name premiered. The cartoon was a massive success, launching the franchise into a profitable multimedia beast. Its popularity also launched a "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" film franchise, beginning with "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in 1990. The trilogy of films used practical effects and rubber suits to bring Donatello, Rafael, Leonardo, and Michelangelo to life on the silver screen, with the final movie arriving in 1993.
That was the last live-action film for 14 years, and the Turtles wouldn't grace the silver screen again until 2007's "TMNT." This time, the Turtles received the CGI animation treatment, removing the live-action charm of its predecessors. On top of that, "TMNT" tried to adhere more closely to the comics, which have always been considerably darker in tone than the animated series and first three movies.
While this wasn't necessarily a bad idea, most fans weren't as familiar with the comics as they were its more kid-friendly adaptations. The film didn't have the most nuanced script, as it focuses on the Turtles starting out separated, needing to come back together to save the world. "TMNT" cost $34 million to produce, and it made over $95.8 million at the box office, so it was financially successful. Despite this, critics were not impressed with the movie, which featured animation that looked odd, even by mid-2000s standards.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)
"TMNT" made a tidy sum, but the critical reaction and relatively low box office performance didn't earn it any sequels. As a result, the franchise sat quiet for another seven years before its next reboot, which combined live-action with CGI, motion-captured Turtles in yet another movie titled "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." The film's plot offers a fairly typical adventure for the TMNT, as it focuses on the Turtles working with April O'Neil (Megan Fox) to thwart the Foot Clan and its leader Shredder (Tohoru Masamune) to protect New York City.
As a reintroduction of the TMNT in a new film franchise, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" worked. The film cost $125 million to produce, and it made a little more than $485 million at the global box office. While that's certainly good for the studio's bottom line, the movie has the franchise's best box office, but was slammed with some of the worst reviews. "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" holds a 20% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
The film's Popcornmeter of audience ratings is barely better at 50%, showing that viewers were almost as unimpressed as professional film critics. The mismatch of terrible reviews and positive box office performance suggests that enough viewers enjoyed the big-budget presentation of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." Since Hollywood often makes decisions based on a movie's bottom line, the film earned a sequel. Unsurprisingly, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows" did worse than its predecessor, which critics called dull, over-inflated, and uninspired.
Fantastic Four (2015)
Of all Marvel Comics' film properties, none have had a tougher time at the box office than the "Fantastic Four." The comics have proven difficult to bring to life on the silver screen, and if you count director Roger Corman's 1994 unreleased live-action movie, the franchise has been rebooted three times. The first came in 2005 and did well enough to spawn a sequel, but that franchise died out with 2007's "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer." Fox, which owned the rights, tried once more in 2015 with director Josh Trank's "Fantastic Four."
The concept revolved around the "Ultimate Fantastic Four" comics, which was a reboot in a separate universe from Marvel Comics' Earth-616. Fox described the film as "a contemporary re-imagining," which is apt. The team was first introduced in 1961, so it made sense to update the premise somewhat. Unfortunately, "Fantastic Four," which the studio stylized as "FANT4STIC," significantly underperformed at the box office and is often listed as one of the worst comic book movies ever made.
The day before the movie premiered, Trank took to X, writing, "A year ago, I had a fantastic version of this. And it would've received great reviews. You'll probably never see it. That's reality though" (via Entertainment Weekly). Trashing your own movie before its premiere isn't a good sign, and critics and fans did indeed hate the film. "Fantastic Four" only managed to make $167.9 million on a budget of $120 million, ending all plans for a sequel.
Hellboy (2019)
In 2004, director Guillermo del Toro released "Hellboy," starring Ron Perlman as the titular hero from Mike Mignola's Dark Horse Comics series. While it wasn't a financial success, del Toro made a sequel, "Hellboy II: The Golden Army," in 2008, ending his time with the franchise. The "Hellboy" IP remained untouched for 11 years until director Neil Marshall brought "Hellboy" back to theaters with David Harbour in the starring role.
Unfortunately, "Hellboy" was a massive failure on all counts, including at the box office, killing the franchise without any hope for a sequel. The 2004 "Hellboy" has a rating of 81% on Rotten Tomatoes, while its 2019 counterpart sits at 17%. That didn't help its box office earnings in the least, as word of mouth trashed the film. "Hellboy" made only $55 million on a production budget of $50 million, which made it clear to anyone who hadn't seen it yet that they shouldn't bother.
This opens the question, 'What went wrong with "Hellboy" that caused it to fail so miserably?' There were several factors that led to its terrible showing, but centrally, fans didn't want it. Most fans of the franchise wanted to see del Toro helm a threequel, but that didn't happen. Instead, a reboot that nobody asked for took a bad script with an inconsistent and contrived plot and rushed forward to production. Another problem was the film's R rating. It brought in unnecessary and excessive gore, which wasn't needed or desired.
The Crow (2024)
If there ever was a cursed superhero film franchise, it's "The Crow." The 1994 adaptation of James O'Barr's 1989 comic book series did an excellent job of portraying the story on the silver screen, but its production resulted in the death of its star, Brandon Lee. His shooting on the film's set made the movie's tone all the darker, and subsequent sequels failed to recapture the original's success. The franchise released three sequels, all of which pale in comparison to "The Crow," as did the short-lived TV series, "The Crow: Stairway to Heaven."
"The Crow" sat idle for 19 years until its 2024 reboot hit theaters after delays. The recent film is somewhat based on the original comic book series. Bill Skarsgård plays the lead role of Eric Draven, and while the plot generally follows the comics, the tone and many of its details don't. The movie's style wasn't on point at all, making it seem disconnected from the franchise, and the pacing is so awful that you're wishing it was over before the movie gets going.
In Reuben Baron's review of "The Crow" for Looper, he lists only one action scene and FKA Twigs, who plays Eric's girlfriend, Shelly Webster, as pros, calling the film "A load of caw-caw." Other critics similarly trashed the movie's pacing, calling it mostly dull and disappointing. "The Crow" holds a 22% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and it was a bomb, earning only $24.2 million on a budget of $50 million.