This TMNT Film Has The Best Box Office (And Some Of The Worst Reviews)

Most of the mixed and negative reviews for 2014's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" made a point of criticizing the film's technical ineptitude. But then again, that criticism could also be lobbed at other films in the franchise, and none of them before or after have ever sunk to the depth of, say, a red Metacritic score. Interestingly, what explains the unusually negative response to this one film may also be what explains its extraordinary commercial success: To critics, this was the film in which the Turtles sold out.

All in all, critics found the 2014 reboot to be too overstuffed, self-serious, and mainstream-courting for its own good, to the point of squandering the offbeat geeky charm and self-effacing sense of humor that were usually at the heart of even the most technically inept previous films. The Village Voice's Amy Nicholson, a childhood fan of the original 1990 film, argued that the 2014 installment missed the point. "In the '80s, the Turtles were a spoof ... Culturally, [they] are supposed to be misfits — they've even got 'mutant' in the name," she wrote.

The Dissolve's Nathan Rabin, meanwhile, summed it up as such: "It's afraid of being too fun or too light, and doesn't seem to know whether it wants to be a [Christopher] Nolan film or a '21 Jump Street'-style spoof that turns the ridiculousness of its premise into an inspired feature-length joke."

From a commercial standpoint, that po-faced audience maximization strategy certainly paid off. But the diminishing box office returns of 2016's "Out of the Shadows" and now "Mutant Mayhem" do beg the question of how many new "TMNT" fans said strategy succeeded in creating.