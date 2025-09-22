Every Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie, Ranked

Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" comics began running in 1984. Nobody knew when those issues began hitting shelves that a pop culture phenomenon was brewing which would dominate every medium imaginable in the years to come. That included movie theaters, where the "Ninja Turtles" brand found itself just six years after the first comic. 1990's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" kickstarted a slew of further sequels and separate "Ninja Turtles" adaptations. The visual and tonal aesthetic of these projects ranged widely from gritty realism to heavily stylized comic book mayhem, but they all built on the enduring popularity these characters have had in the theatrical realm.

However, not all "Ninja Turtles" movies are created equally. These movies have garnered tremendously varying critical and audience receptions over the years. Ranking the various theatrical "Ninja Turtles" films from their lowest to highest average Letterboxd rating is helpful to examine what defines the saga's highs and lows. For instance, showmanship, a zippier atmosphere, and taking the Turtles seriously as emotionally engaging characters are usually a recipe for making a well-liked "Ninja Turtles" production, whereas just going through the motions and removing all the energy from these young heroes leads to a more dismissive response.

Every big screen "Ninja Turtles" movie has certain recurring elements, like pizza and nunchucks. However, ranking these theatrical films from worst to best makes it clear that not every "Ninja Turtles" feature has the quality to make fans say "cowabunga!"