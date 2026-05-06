Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Could Feature The Return Of A Surprising Marvel Villain

The comic book version of Muse is an Inhuman who has enhanced physical abilities and the power of imperceptibility, which enables him to avoid detection. He eventually dies and goes to hell, where his spirit reaches out to influence a struggling artist called Morgan Whittier. Morgan soon adopts Muse as her, well, muse, and starts carrying out Muse-style crimes according to his guidance.

Morgan is semi-possessed by Muse and is eventually horrified by her actions when Daredevil — well, Elektra posing as Daredevil — helps her out. It seems that Heather might play the Morgan part in a slightly less supernatural twist on the theme. The confident and refined "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 has devoted plenty of time to her trauma-induced hallucinations and skewed perspective, seemingly driving her toward the Muse mantle.

There's actually precedent for Heather being controlled by a supervillain, too. In the comics, she spends some time under the influence of Zebediah Killgrave (aka the Purple Man), who was memorably played in the MCU by David Tennant. Since the live-action Purple Man was killed by Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) at the end of the first season of her solo Netflix series, having Heather's mind taken over by the "Daredevil: Born Again" version of Muse seems like a good substitute.

"Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 is streaming on Disney+.