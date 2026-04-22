Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Gives Jessica Jones A Big Comic-Accurate Update

Contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2, Episode 6 — "Requiem"

Even before the second season of "Daredevil: Born Again" hit Disney+, fans have been eagerly awaiting Krysten Ritter's return as Jessica Jones to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After all, she and Daredevil (Charlie Cox) hadn't been on screen together since "The Defenders." But when the heroine made her highly anticipated arrival in Episode 6, "Requiem," she showed up with quite a drastic (yet comics accurate) change: she now has a daughter.

Appearing in a brief sequence that re-establishes Jessica in the MCU, "Born Again" also introduces her daughter Danielle, who the ex-superhero-turned-private-eye calls "a handful." Given that it's been seven years since "Jessica Jones" ended, it doesn't seem out of the question that she would start settling down upstate, away from the horrors currently taking over New York. Of course, longtime comic book fans recognize Danielle as the daughter of not just Jessica Jones, but also Luke Cage.

The character — who the couple named after Luke's best friend, Danny Rand, aka Iron Fist — first appeared in "The Pulse" #13 back in 2006, which led Luke to propose to Jessica. After the two were married in "New Avengers Annual" #1, they fought to balance Luke's commitment to the New Avengers with raising their daughter. From what "Requiem" implies, it appears that Ritter's Jessica and Mike Colter's Luke Cage (who does not appear here) may be in a similar boat.