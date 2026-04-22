Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Gives Jessica Jones A Big Comic-Accurate Update
Contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2, Episode 6 — "Requiem"
Even before the second season of "Daredevil: Born Again" hit Disney+, fans have been eagerly awaiting Krysten Ritter's return as Jessica Jones to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After all, she and Daredevil (Charlie Cox) hadn't been on screen together since "The Defenders." But when the heroine made her highly anticipated arrival in Episode 6, "Requiem," she showed up with quite a drastic (yet comics accurate) change: she now has a daughter.
Appearing in a brief sequence that re-establishes Jessica in the MCU, "Born Again" also introduces her daughter Danielle, who the ex-superhero-turned-private-eye calls "a handful." Given that it's been seven years since "Jessica Jones" ended, it doesn't seem out of the question that she would start settling down upstate, away from the horrors currently taking over New York. Of course, longtime comic book fans recognize Danielle as the daughter of not just Jessica Jones, but also Luke Cage.
The character — who the couple named after Luke's best friend, Danny Rand, aka Iron Fist — first appeared in "The Pulse" #13 back in 2006, which led Luke to propose to Jessica. After the two were married in "New Avengers Annual" #1, they fought to balance Luke's commitment to the New Avengers with raising their daughter. From what "Requiem" implies, it appears that Ritter's Jessica and Mike Colter's Luke Cage (who does not appear here) may be in a similar boat.
Jessica Jones and Luke Cage settle down in the comics
Although Danielle "Dani" Cage first appeared back in 2006, she has been slow to age in the years since. Of course, it's hard to narrow down how time moves in our world versus the Marvel Universe, but according to "The Variants" #2 (which was published in 2022), Dani is currently around three and a half years old at present. Meanwhile, on "Daredevil: Born Again," she appears to be somewhere around four or five.
While Luke Cage and Jessica Jones-Cage have flirted with retiring from the superhero life to focus on their family, they are often pulled back into the world of costumes and supervillains — and it seems like Danielle will be destined for the same. Although still quite young in the mainstream Earth-616 continuity, various alternate futures have shown that Dani may even become the next Captain America someday, having inherited her father's bulletproof skin and her mother's strength.
While the MCU has changed many things about Jessica Jones from the comics, bringing Danielle into the story will only add to her development. After all, the character has been apart of Jessica's comic book history for nearly as long as she's been around, and it's exciting to see how the MCU may use this to further expand the world of the Defenders. Speaking of which, here's hoping that the rest of the short-lived street-level superhero team will make it back for "Born Again" Season 3.