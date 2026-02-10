10 Most Rewatchable Movies Of The 1970s

The 1970s was an incredible decade for cinema. With the collapse of the Hollywood studio system in the mid-1960s, the keys to the kingdom were handed over to a new generation of directors who dusted the cobwebs off American cinema. The films of New Hollywood were grittier, rawer, and truer to life, featuring depictions of sex, violence, and drug use that would've been unfathomable during the puritanical Hays Code era. The loosening of these restrictions freed directors to create bold, original films about outsiders, loners, and the counterculture. Many of these films have not only stood the test of time, but have become timeless viewing options for audiences from all walks of life.

Some films released during the 1970s became instant classics, winning the Best Picture Oscar and raking in massive box office receipts. Others took more time to gain notoriety, becoming more acclaimed with each passing year. Yet the true test of a film's lasting impact comes not from your first impression, but from how much pleasure you gain from watching it multiple times. The best movies welcome us back again and again, revealing new things to enjoy each time and offering the comfort of sliding into a warm bath that relaxes and comforts you. Of all the decades of cinema's first century, few have created as many rewatchables as the 1970s. Here are the 10, arranged in reverse order by the year they were released.