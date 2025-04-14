Alfred Hitchcock was known as "the master of suspense" for his clever, intriguing films and meticulous storytelling. Throughout his long career, he gained international acclaim directing over 50 films. The titles here represent just some of his prodigious output. Several of his films have even joined the list of the best movies in history.

Despite all this, and despite being nominated five times, Hitchcock never won the Oscar for best director. Still, his storytelling has continued to be an influence, even today. Though he was known for directing thrillers, his films also contained notes of action, romance, and even comedy, especially because of Hitchcock's own brief cameos in many of them. And he was responsible for popularizing the term "MacGuffin" — a plot device that was important for motivating the characters but is utterly irrelevant in and of itself — to describe much of the driving action of his films.

This list collects 13 of his very best movies, which all film fans need to watch. It is based on the author's personal experience with each of these films, but rest assured they have been checked for their Rotten Tomatoes scores as well, and there is no movie here with a critics' rating below 93 percent, and every one of these movies is a gem. Here are the 13 best Alfred Hitchcock movies, ranked.