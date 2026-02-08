'70s Movies That Would Never Be Made Today

The following article includes mentions of sexual assault, child abuse, and torture.

In every decade, filmmakers from across the globe release all kinds of movies. Some are comedies, others are dramas, and many are provocative or controversial. Each decade has its standouts, and the 1970s are no exception. The '70s gave the world some of the greatest movies ever made, including "The Godfather," "The Sting," and "Star Wars," to name a few. Those films largely avoided controversy and are considered classics of their respective genres.

Other movies of the '70s, many of which are considered classics, are the kinds of films we collectively agree wouldn't be made today. As society moves ever forward in accepting minority communities, and as our understanding grows surrounding various issues, the films that are made reflect that. Still, something that was incredibly funny in 1974 could be seen as offensive, racist, or misogynistic today. That's not to say they didn't fit those words back then, but the culture was different.

The 1970s were filled with some of the best movies ever made that would absolutely never get out of the pitching stage today. Many of the films that fit this description include highly offensive humor when seen through a modern lens. Others take on sexual topics that eked by the censors in the '70s, but would be ruined through today's so-called "cancel culture." These movies from the 1970s, organized in chronological order of release, are all notable for numerous reasons, and they'd never be made today.