10 Best Streaming Movies Of 2026 (So Far)

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When we predicted last year which movies would blow you away in 2026, it was perhaps not surprisingly a list that consisted almost entirely of films destined to be released theatrically. Even though we are now nine years into the era of streaming original movies being nominated for Oscars — and four years past Apple TV's "Coda" making history as the first to win best picture — there is sometimes still a sense that "real movies" go to theaters.

Of course, that notion is obviously ridiculous, especially as legendary filmmakers like Martin Scorsese, Spike Lee, and Alfonso Cuarón all now have one or more streaming originals under their belts. And as we approach the halfway point of 2026, we've already seen streaming platforms once again prove that the original films they put out can stand toe to toe with just about anything with a traditional theatrical release.

How things shake out in the home stretch of the year, when the studios bring out their big Oscar bait guns, remains to be seen. But as of now, the best streaming originals of 2026 so far represent some of the best film releases of 2026, period.