10 Best Streaming Movies Of 2026 (So Far)
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When we predicted last year which movies would blow you away in 2026, it was perhaps not surprisingly a list that consisted almost entirely of films destined to be released theatrically. Even though we are now nine years into the era of streaming original movies being nominated for Oscars — and four years past Apple TV's "Coda" making history as the first to win best picture — there is sometimes still a sense that "real movies" go to theaters.
Of course, that notion is obviously ridiculous, especially as legendary filmmakers like Martin Scorsese, Spike Lee, and Alfonso Cuarón all now have one or more streaming originals under their belts. And as we approach the halfway point of 2026, we've already seen streaming platforms once again prove that the original films they put out can stand toe to toe with just about anything with a traditional theatrical release.
How things shake out in the home stretch of the year, when the studios bring out their big Oscar bait guns, remains to be seen. But as of now, the best streaming originals of 2026 so far represent some of the best film releases of 2026, period.
The Rip
- Cast: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Steven Yeun
- Director: Joe Carnahan
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 78%
- Where to watch: Netflix
Early on, it seemed like real-life pals Ben Affleck and Matt Damon were going to make a bunch of movies together, especially after winning Oscars for their "Good Will Hunting" screenplay. Of course, that didn't end up being the case. Affleck and Damon never wrote another movie together, and have only sporadically shared the screen in the ensuing 30 years. Typically, they reunite for some big prestige picture — but that's not remotely what "The Rip" is.
"The Rip" is actually a gripping action thriller that utilizes the pair's undeniable chemistry in a different way. They aren't playing fun-loving buds here, but instead portray a pair of high-ranking narcotics officers who must come up with a way to discretely sniff out which members of their team helped themselves to a piece of the drug cartel money they uncovered.
Twists and double crosses abound until the explosive finale, and you'll be riveted every step of the way, thanks in no small part to the strong performances of the aforementioned leads. Credit where credit is due to writer-director Joe Carnahan as well, who knows how to do both satisfying action and gritty crime drama as well as almost any filmmaker working today.
Paul McCartney: Man on the Run
- Starring: Paul McCartney, Laurence Juber, Danny Seiwell
- Director: Morgan Neville
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Biopics are notorious for sanding off the rough edges of their subjects' lives and presenting a neat and tidy Hollywood version of their careers, which is why critics didn't hold back on "Michael," the 2026 Michael Jackson biopic that refused to stray from well-worn musician biopic conventions or address the pop legend's legal troubles. Documentaries are the better approach to spotlighting a musician, and 2026 saw an incredible example of that in the 100% Rotten Tomatoes-rated "Paul McCartney: Man on the Run."
McCartney's time with the Beatles is well-worn territory at this point, so it's a breath of fresh air to have a film that is dedicated almost entirely to the first 10 years or so of McCartney's life and career after the Beatles broke up.
Featuring candid new interviews with not only McCartney himself but some of his Wings bandmates — combined with archival soundbites from late wife Linda McCartney, among many others — "Man on the Run" never shows anyone who is talking. It's an interesting approach that allows the images and footage of "Man on the Run" to focus on the time and place being discussed, keeping you immersed in ways that the constant cutaway shots of talking heads in most documentaries don't accomplish.
Mother of Flies
- Cast: John Adams, Toby Poser, Zelda Adams
- Directors: John Adams, Toby Poser, Zelda Adams
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%
- Where to watch: Shudder
Spouses and creative partners John Adams and Toby Poser have spent the last 10 years or so releasing crafty low-budget horror movies largely starring only themselves and their children. Cunningly able to apply the label "An Adams Family film" to their works, the clan have really come into their own over the last few years, with five movies certified "fresh" by Rotten Tomatoes released since 2019. Shudder subscribers are no doubt already familiar with their works, but they've yet to break through to the mainstream. That might change with "Mother of Flies."
List most Adams family films, it's best to go into "Mother of Flies" knowing as little as possible. The basic premise is that a woman with a terminal illness looks for help from a mysterious healer that appeared to her in a dream. What follows is an utterly captivating — though profoundly disturbing — journey through folk horror weirdness with some of the most impressive practical effects seen in recent cinema.
It would take most filmmakers years to complete something as meticulously crafted as "Mother of Flies." That the Adams family seems to be able to do so on a nearly annual basis is beyond impressive. It's tempting to imagine what they could accomplish with a bigger budget — but then, it's clear they don't need it anyway, so what would be the point?
Apex
- Cast: Charlize Theron, Taron Egerton, Eric Bana
- Director: Baltasar Kormákur
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 67%
- Where to watch: Netflix
Charlize Theron seems to be on Hollywood action movie cruise control of late, but that's fine as long as it she turns out solid adventures like Netflix's "Apex." She plays a woman who unwittingly becomes the prey of a mysterious man who eventually reveals just how sinister his intentions for her are. The deadly game of cat and mouse plays out across the wilds of Australia, which present their own fair share of natural dangers for the woman even without being the target of a deranged hunter.
Theron elevates everything she is in, and she never phones in her performance even in the worst of films. This is an actor who even gave a fully committed, impassioned performance in "Aeon Flux," a film that almost put an end to her action career. Her work and that of Taron Egerton as her adversary transform "Apex" from what could have been a fairly middle-of-the-road wilderness survival actioner into a tense and enthralling thriller.
As of this writing, "Apex" is kicking butt for Netflix: not only is it the top movie on the streamer for two weeks in a row, but it's actually seen an increase in viewers between week one and week two. These types of mid-budget action thrillers have always been Netflix's bread and butter, and the popularity of "Apex" proves that the platform's audience still can't get enough of them.
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man
- Cast: Cillian Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth
- Director: Tom Harper
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%
- Where to watch: Netflix
Netflix loves to make original movies based on shows that didn't start on Netflix, but got elevated to new heights by later streaming on the service. There was "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Story," "The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die," and now, "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man."
Set after the end of the series, "The Immortal Man" works great as both a fitting denouement to the franchise, and surprisingly well as a self-contained film. Existing "Peaky Blinders" fans will obviously get the most out of seeing whether Tommy (Cillian Murphy) truly reckons with his past or leaves it all behind in favor of a whole new start. But people coming in completely fresh will still be able to enjoy "The Immortal Man" as its own thing, not unlike how "Serenity" somehow still worked even if you'd never seen "Firefly." That's the sign of a truly great movie continuation of a TV show.
Luckily, if you've seen all of "Peaky Blinders," but it's been a while and you don't have time to rewatch it, we've got the only recap you need before seeing "The Immortal Man." It'll get you sufficiently reacquainted before you view this excellent film.
Mike and Nick and Nick and Alice
- Cast: Vince Vaughn, James Marsden, Eiza González
- Director: BenDavid Grabinski
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 75%
- Where to watch: Hulu
Hulu has been carving out an interesting little niche for itself in terms of original programming, seeming to favor inventive sci-fi romps with a time travel element. 2020 brought "Palm Springs" and "Boss Level," which both borrow the seemingly infinite time loop conceit of "Groundhog Dog" but applied it to a romantic comedy and an action movie, respectively. Now there's "Mike and Nick and Nick and Alice," which doesn't have a time loop gimmick but does feature both a present and future version of the same character as two of the titular leads — which is why Nick is listed twice.
In fact, "Mike and Nick and Nick and Alice" takes place over a single evening. Present-day Nick (Vince Vaughn) finds out his wife Alice (Eiza González) has been having an affair with a guy known as Quick Draw Mike (James Marsden). All three are part of the same criminal organization and were having a celebration for their boss's son when a frame-up goes wrong. That's when future Nick (also Vaughn) gets involved, and the four of them are forced to put aside their very personal differences to survive the night and clear their names.
It might sound like a lot for a movie, especially one that comes in under two hours, but it's all so much fun that you forgive the rushed elements and the usual time travel plot holes. The three leads are magnetic, and Vaughn is fantastic in his dual role in what might be one of the most outright fun movies of 2026 so far.
War Machine
- Cast: Alan Ritchson, Dennis Quaid, Stephan James
- Director: Patrick Hughes
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 68%
- Where to watch: Netflix
Netflix has been doing original movies for so long now, and has done so many, that the streamer thought it could get away with having a second original called "War Machine." The first was a 2017 military satire starring Brad Pitt, and even then things were a bit confusing since Marvel was thinking about making a War Machine movie based on its own character of the same name. Now we have yet another movie called "War Machine," this one starring Alan Ritchson, who also plays a soldier and is shown as such in the marketing for the film.
Unless you go into "War Machine" completely blind, it's not exactly a spoiler to say that it doesn't stay a standard military drama for long. The movie takes a sci-fi left turn that puts it more in line with "Predator," with many fans and reviewers saying that "War Machine" almost feels like a loose remake of that 1987 classic. It definitely has a throwback feel, but in a good way, and it's sure to please people who don't think Hollywood makes action movies like that anymore.
Whether you're a fan of the '80s action movies that "War Machine" is a love letter to, or just want a sci-fi action flick that doesn't take itself too seriously while delivering satisfying set pieces, don't let this one get lost in the woods.
Honey Bunch
- Cast: Grace Glowicki, Ben Petrie, Jason Isaacs
- Directors: Madeleine Sims-Fewer, Dusty Mancinelli
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%
- Where to watch: Shudder
Shudder is really bringing it this year, with a second entry on our list. "Honey Bunch" did see a lot of global film festival play throughout 2025, but it didn't get its first U.S. release of any kind until it premiered on Shudder, so it qualifies. Strangely, you might think the plot synopsis for "Honey Bunch" sounds awfully similar to "Mother of Flies": a woman seeks out unorthodox treatment in the woods for her illness. However, the two movies are actually quite different, with "Honey Bunch" being far more cerebral and largely taking place inside the female lead's head.
As Diana (Grace Glowicki) digs into her memories in order to confront her trauma after a coma, she uncovers a lot of uncomfortable truths — including many about her husband (Ben Petrie), who might not be the loving, devoted partner we initially think he is. Not to keep returning to this cliche, but you shouldn't know anything more than that before you watch "Honey Bunch."
As the Rotten Tomatoes critical consensus says, the movie "remains thrillingly unpredictable to the very end." It keeps you constantly surprised and consistently off balance in the best ways, while also making your skin crawl with some of the most unsettling frights in recent horror movie memory.
The Wrecking Crew
- Cast: Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa, Claes Bang
- Director: Ángel Manuel Soto
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 75%
- Where to watch: Prime Video
It's always fun when two major action stars get together for a buddy action comedy. Well, it's fun when it's done right and can be absolutely dreadful when it isn't (here's looking at you, "Tango and Cash"). But Amazon's "The Wrecking Crew," starring Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa as estranged brothers who are brought together by their dad's mysterious death, hits all the right notes for this type of team-up.
James Hale (Bautista) is a by-the-book Navy SEAL, while Jonny Hale (Momoa) is a suspended cop. Right off the bat, you can see how sparks are going to fly. Sure, some of the mismatched personality clashes are a bit obvious and do little that hasn't been done a million times before in these types of movies, but Bautista and Momoa are clearly having a lot of fun — and so will you. It's also not a surprise that they are great at selling the movie's bombastic action scenes.
Hollywood's current crop of brawny action heroes tend to be funnier, more charming, and — most importantly — genuinely better actors than those of eras past, which is why movies like "The Wrecking Crew" are often so much better than these kinds of movies tended to be back in the day. Stars can no longer be famous just for having biceps the size of the average person's torso like they could in the '80s and '90s, and because of that, we've got some pretty great action guys right now. And movies like "The Wrecking Crew" put them to great use.
People We Meet on Vacation
- Cast: Emily Bader, Tom Blyth, Sarah Catherine Hook
- Director: Brett Haley
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 76%
- Where to watch: Netflix'
In our review of Netflix's " People We Meet on Vacation," we called it the Gen Z version of "When Harry Met Sally." Indeed, the two movies share the conceit of having two friends who circle each other romantically over an extended period of time but can't ever quite seem to move beyond platonic friendship due to one complication after another. In this case, the complication is a bit more self-imposed, which goes a long way in separating "People We Meet on Vacation" from the aforementioned classic and letting it thankfully be its own thing.
Alex (Tom Blyth) and Poppy (Emily Bader) are brought together through a shared circle of friends. They live too far apart to spend much time together, but they end up reconnecting every year or so, whenever one of their friends has a wedding, throws a big party, etc. They always have a great time together, often forgoing everyone else just to focus on each other, but then they each go back to their own separate lives before a social situation reunites them again.
It's all fairly standard rom-com stuff, but fans of the genre are generally okay with that as long as the movie is well-made and the leads are good together. "People We Meet on Vacation" easily meets that criteria, making it the best rom-com so far of 2026.