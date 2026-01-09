People We Meet On Vacation Review: This Gen Z When Harry Met Sally Pales Next To The Original

As for the romance itself, Emily Bader and Tom Blyth have a sweet opposites attract chemistry that helps ground a story with far more air miles than the average viewer will have. However, having not read the book, I can assume that the biggest problem in translation is that their relationships with the extensive supporting cast of their friends and family — the wedding Poppy is invited to is that of Alex's brother — don't feel anywhere near as organic. Poppy's relationship with Alex's gay sibling is dramatized entirely through exposition, all but absent from the flashbacks that reveal why she's been invited in the first place, stressing an important friendship that we've not had the chance to see blossom for ourselves. The same goes for her relationship with his entire family, which he seems like the black sheep of, and that is stressed to us repeatedly without actually being shown. Fundamentally, there would be no difference if she was meeting them for the first time at the wedding — it felt more akin to drunkenly meeting someone in a nightclub smoking area and declaring them to be your best friend after five minutes. There is an equal amount of depth to these relationships the movie wants us to believe have left a major impression.

And yet, it's still not hard to get caught up in the sugary sweetness of it all; the kind of film it's easy to criticize, yet every complaint is countered by its sheer charm. Which is saying something, considering both characters are introduced at their most annoying — Alex too miserable and withdrawn, Poppy too overbearingly happy and excitable about every small thing. It's to the credit of the performers and director Brett Haley that this coupling genuinely feels improbable, initially appearing to counter the cliché that they'll inevitably get together, much like how the original draft of "When Harry Met Sally" ended. That's why it's so easy to get swept up along with the characters when something does manage to develop out of a simmering mutual resentment.

So yes, Gen Z absolutely deserves better than "People We Meet on Vacation" as their equivalent to "When Harry Met Sally" — but until a worthy successor comes along, this will make for a charming substitute.

"People We Meet on Vacation" starts streaming on Netflix on January 9.