The Only Recap You Need Before Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

With its gritty, industrialized aesthetic, its fantastic soundtrack, and its nuanced portrayals of the Romani-Irish Shelby organized crime family, it's easy to see how "Peaky Blinders" became a global sensation — if not all-out obsession — for many viewers. The BBC series takes place in post-World War I England, a time of labor unrest and conflict between the IRA and the United Kingdom. And yet, no matter how hot it gets in that kitchen, the Peaky Blinders (based on a very real Birmingham gang of the same name), weather it all under the unflinching leadership of family head Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy).

Viewers were glued as the gang grew from a small-time operation fixing races and stealing cargo to an expansive operation striving for legitimacy. Over the show's six-season run, Tommy gets an O.B.E (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) and even makes it to Parliament as we go from the roaring '20s to the politically tense and economically unstable 1930s. The "Peaky Blinders" timeline enters the 1940s with the upcoming film "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man." To make sure you're all caught up going into the movie — which will have a cinematic release in March 2026 before coming to Netflix later that month — check out Looper's in-depth recap below.