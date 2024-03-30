Why Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Never Wrote Another Movie Together After Good Will Hunting

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's life changed in 1997 when "Good Will Hunting" — which they co-wrote and co-starred in — debuted to critical and commercial acclaim. Their friendship and working relationship goes back to the '80s, with Affleck and Damon starring as extras on Kevin Costner's "Field of Dreams." The budding creatives would then win the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for "Good Will Hunting." Decades later, Affleck and Damon still occasionally work together. However, the Boston natives haven't written a solo film together since "Good Will Hunting."

In a 2016 Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything), Damon revealed why they didn't write another movie after their initial breakthrough success. "So I would love to write another script with Ben [...] The big issue is time for us. We have a company together so we work on a lot of projects together, but to try to carve out the time is really tough," wrote Damon. The "Jason Bourne" actor then discussed how he and his friend have children and other duties, with Affleck primarily focusing on directing.

"The thing about 'Good Will Hunting' is that we were unemployed and we weren't writing the script on a deadline either," Damon continued, adding that he and Affleck were relatively young and didn't have the pressures of adult responsibilities or a deadline from a studio. Damon ended his Reddit comment by saying he would like to be directed by Affleck one day. Years later, Damon's request would come true with "Air."