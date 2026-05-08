Mortal Kombat 2's Most Confusing Moments Explained

In the "Mortal Kombat" games, fighters have all kinds of special abilities. The 2021 "Mortal Kombat" film saw fit to introduce the concept of arcana, which is a type of inner supernatural prowess that bestows Earthrealm champions with unique abilities once they undergo intense training or experience some kind of immense emotional experience. For example, Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee) gets her energy rings after killing Kano (Josh Lawson).

In essence, it's a way to explain why characters have certain powers rather than just saying, "They can just do that." And much like the new character of Cole Young getting introduced, fans didn't care for it. While studios and screenwriters seem to want to go out of their way to ensure everything makes sense, fans are usually more than happy to suspend their disbelief and not put too much thought into how things work as long as it's enjoyable. Arcana isn't mentioned at all in "Mortal Kombat 2." Johnny Cage is still told he must work to receive his special power, so the idea is present, but the sequel is very careful not to add unnecessary lore, knowing full well that most of the fanbase is there just to watch some bloody fights.

Screenwriter Jeremy Slater spoke with io9 about how the first "Mortal Kombat" had to prove it could work with both fans and casual audiences. Since fans hated it, the whole arcana thing was dropped here. He said: "We're very careful in the movie to never contradict the idea of arcana. But that word is also never mentioned in the movie very deliberately because we're just sort of like, 'Forget about it.' You're here to have fun. I don't necessarily need midi-chlorians in 'Star Wars.'" Hey, no arguments here.