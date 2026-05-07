Mortal Kombat 2 Ending Explained: Do Any Major Characters Die?

Contains spoilers for "Mortal Kombat 2"

Just finished watching "Mortal Kombat 2"? Then it's time for us to speculate about what the ending means for the future of the martial arts franchise. Ever since the first movie premiered back in spring 2021, it's been an open secret that Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema were doing all they could to ensure their video game adaptation wasn't a one-off, with actors contracted for several sequels before they were even announced as being in the works.

After the previous film — which featured a lot of plot holes that everyone ignored – fans made several key demands about what they wanted from a sequel. The first was an actual Mortal Kombat tournament, which that initial reboot didn't provide; game co-creator Ed Boon has said they didn't have the budget on the first film, but were now able to get out of the fighting pit and into a plethora of new locations. It's not a surprise to hear that Lewis Tan (who plays Cole Young) now considers the 2021 movie a prequel, with "Mortal Kombat 2," while flawed, directly delivering what people want.

The other big demand was to see Johnny Cage brought to life after he was teased right before the end credits, and this time he's in the lead, with Karl Urban playing a washed-up version of the action icon inspired by his characterization in the 2023 game. So the fans have been serviced: what comes next? Let's quickly recap the sequel to see how the door has been left open for another outing.