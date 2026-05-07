Mortal Kombat 2 Ending Explained: Do Any Major Characters Die?
Contains spoilers for "Mortal Kombat 2"
Just finished watching "Mortal Kombat 2"? Then it's time for us to speculate about what the ending means for the future of the martial arts franchise. Ever since the first movie premiered back in spring 2021, it's been an open secret that Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema were doing all they could to ensure their video game adaptation wasn't a one-off, with actors contracted for several sequels before they were even announced as being in the works.
After the previous film — which featured a lot of plot holes that everyone ignored – fans made several key demands about what they wanted from a sequel. The first was an actual Mortal Kombat tournament, which that initial reboot didn't provide; game co-creator Ed Boon has said they didn't have the budget on the first film, but were now able to get out of the fighting pit and into a plethora of new locations. It's not a surprise to hear that Lewis Tan (who plays Cole Young) now considers the 2021 movie a prequel, with "Mortal Kombat 2," while flawed, directly delivering what people want.
The other big demand was to see Johnny Cage brought to life after he was teased right before the end credits, and this time he's in the lead, with Karl Urban playing a washed-up version of the action icon inspired by his characterization in the 2023 game. So the fans have been serviced: what comes next? Let's quickly recap the sequel to see how the door has been left open for another outing.
What you need to remember about the plot of Mortal Kombat 2
This time around, we're introduced to Shao Khan (Martyn Ford), the Emperor of Outworld, as the new big bad. After killing Kitana's (Adeline Rudolph) father when she was a child, he's been nurturing her as a tool in his arsenal who's crucial to his plan to conquer Earthrealm and transform it into part of the Outworld. To ensure nobody defeats him in battle, he seeks out the Amulet of Shinnok, one of the most powerful weapons in the "Mortal Kombat" universe, which grants immortality to those who possess it.
With Shao Khan's destructive plan gathering steam, the defenders of Earthrealm recruit Johnny Cage to help them, not fully realizing the five-time black belt and former world champion is now a washed-up action movie star. However, after the resurrection of Kano (Josh Lawson), whose theft of the amulet may have been an Easter egg you missed in the first movie, he and Johnny are sent down to the Netherworld by Lord Raiden (Tadanobu Asano) to retrieve it, knowing that smashing the totem will destroy its power.
What happened at the end of Mortal Kombat 2?
It takes a while, but Johnny eventually figures out how to destroy the amulet, just as Kitana is getting ready to fight Shao Khan, who finds out she's been double-crossing him to protect the Earthrealm. Getting told she's "weak, just like her father" is all she needs to gain the strength required to take him down for good. In one of the movie's most effective kills, she slices his head clean off his shoulders — and just like that, is declared the new queen. Mission accomplished.
Helping to defeat a great evil lets Johnny regain his confidence and boast about saving the day to Baraka (CJ Bloomfield) and his tribe of Tarkatans — although he's caught embellishing a few critical details along the way. When his allies show up again, they have an unexpected companion: the necromancer Quan Chi (Damon Herriman), a Netherrealm demon we saw working against them to secure the amulet, who's now forced to help bring back the many friends the group has lost along the way.
It's an open ending and would be a satisfying enough conclusion to the franchise were it to end here. However, the presence of Quan Chi, one of the universe's most prominent villains — who has never been depicted in live action before, after getting cut out of "Mortal Kombat: Annihilation" — suggests there is a clear route to take next time if the writers are in need of a villain. His characterization is significantly altered from the games here, but he could step up his game to become more of a threat. Alternatively, as an ally to Shinnok in the games, could Quan Chi just be a stepping stone to introducing the latter as the real enemy in the third movie?
What have the cast and crew of Mortal Kombat 2 said about the ending?
The previous "Mortal Kombat" ended with the specific promise that Johnny Cage was going to be introduced next time around, whereas the sequel simply hints that the gang will be back together to resurrect some familiar faces. "Mortal Kombat 2" screenwriter Jeremy Slater revealed to Under The Radar that he's still in the early stages of penning the next script, with this second film designed as a "self-contained story" with a "satisfying ending." Curiously, he adds that the trajectory of the planned story for the third movie will "probably change based on the reaction to part two" – so what Johnny Cage and company get up to next time could be determined by what fans demand the most.
While no actors have been confirmed to return yet, cast members including Joe Taslim (Sub-Zero) have all signed a four-movie contract with Warner Bros. And after the return of Kano, Kung Lao and many more this time around, we know the sequel will lean a lot harder towards resurrecting more fallen fighters.
Prior to the release of the sequel, video game co-creator and head of NetherRealm Studios Ed Boon revealed to Games Radar that the franchise's approach to storytelling is simple: death is not the end for whoever you see die onscreen. "We've killed a number of characters who are in 'Mortal Kombat 1' and our latest games," Boon said. "So we deal with spirits and the NetherRealm and things like that. There are ways to bring dead characters back." This means that once again, if you have a favorite character you want to see return in the third movie, it's time to be vocal about it on social media.
Will There Be A Mortal Kombat 3?
While the ending of "Mortal Kombat 2" doesn't offer us anything more specific than the promise of some fallen fighters being brought back to life for a second chance to battle, it's further confirmation of something we've known for some time: the door is definitely being left open for a third movie. In October 2025, it was announced that screenwriter Jeremy Slater was returning to the franchise to write the next installment, with Warner Bros. confident about the second film's success due to the record-breaking views for the movie's red-band trailer.
Of course, the film's box office performance could scrap those plans, but current tracking has the movie's domestic opening between $35 and $55 million — either of which would be healthy for the future of the franchise, with this sequel's budget an estimated $68 million. Even if it only meets the lower end of predictions, the relatively moderate price tag for a franchise blockbuster ensures an easier path toward profitability that could help fast-track the threequel. That would make up for the five-year wait between the first and second movies: shooting on "Mortal Kombat 2" began in 2023, only to be delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, with its original October 2025 release pushed back after test screening reactions had the studio convinced it had a summer blockbuster on its hands.
The first movie was a modest hit during COVID, when it simultaneously launched on HBO Max; this sequel will be the ultimate test of whether audiences want to see more on the big screen.